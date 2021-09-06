EFF Pressures Apple to Completely Abandon Controversial Child Safety Features

by

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has said it is "pleased" with Apple's decision to delay the launch of of its controversial child safety features, but now it wants Apple to go further and completely abandon the rollout.

Apple on Friday said it was delaying the planned features to "take additional time over the coming months to collect input and making improvements," following negative feedback from a wide range of individuals and organizations, including security researches, politicians, policy groups, and even some Apple employees.

The planned features include scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Communication Safety to warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos, and expanded CSAM guidance in Siri and Search.

In its response to the announced delay, the EFF said it was "pleased Apple is now listening to the concerns" of users, but "the company must go further than just listening, and drop its plans to put a backdoor into its encryption entirely."

The statement by the digital rights group reiterated its previous criticisms about the intended features, which it has called "a decrease in privacy for all ‌‌iCloud Photos‌‌ users, not an improvement," and warned that Apple's move to scan messages and ‌‌iCloud Photos‌‌ could be legally required by authoritarian governments to encompass additional materials.

It also highlighted the negative reaction to Apple's announced plans by noting a number petitions that have been organized in opposition to the intended move.

The responses to Apple's plans have been damning: over 90 organizations across the globe have urged the company not to implement them, for fear that they would lead to the censoring of protected speech, threaten the privacy and security of people around the world, and have disastrous consequences for many children. This week, EFF's petition to Apple demanding they abandon their plans reached 25,000 signatures. This is in addition to other petitions by groups such as Fight for the Future and OpenMedia, totalling well over 50,000 signatures. The enormous coalition that has spoken out will continue to demand that user phones—both their messages and their photos—be protected, and that the company maintain its promise to provide real privacy to its users.

The suite of Child Safety Features were originally set to debut in the United States with an update to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. It's not clear when Apple plans to roll out the "critically important" features or how it intends to "improve" them in light of so much criticism, but the company still appears determined to roll them out in some form.

Porco
30 minutes ago at 03:30 am

I don’t know how apple are seen as the bad guy for trying to improve reporting and protection here.
Literally in the article you responded to:

”for fear that they [the plans] would lead to the censoring of protected speech, threaten the privacy and security of people around the world, and have disastrous consequences for many children.”
Ah, the slippery slope fallacy.

The reality is if they planned to "censor protected speech" or "threaten the privacy and security of people around the world" then they could do that anyway. With or without this technology.
In its response ('https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/09/delays-arent-good-enough-apple-must-abandon-its-surveillance-plans') to the announced delay, the EFF said it was "pleased Apple is now listening to the concerns" of users, but "the company must go further than just listening, and drop its plans to put a backdoor into its encryption entirely."
Since when are they putting a backdoor in their encryption? If the EFF wants to be taken seriously they should get their facts right.
I don’t know how apple are seen as the bad guy for trying to improve reporting and protection here.

The EFF don’t seem to be proposing any alternative solution.
You honestly believe private companies should start monitoring their users? You want Apple Police, Microsoft Police, Google Police etc. of gathering info for some other private organisation so they can use it to their own purpose? Shouldn't we leave hunting down the criminals to governments and law enforcement agencies and not to some shady groups who are not governed by the laws like law enforcement?
I understand the objections here: the system as planned relies that we trust Apple. Personally I believe that Apple have, at least more than any competitors, earned that trust: rather than claim that they're throwing it away, I think they're spending it wisely.

If we can assume that Apple will act in good faith then this seems like a well balanced proposal. If we can't assume that Apple will act in good faith then this proposal isn't the problem.
It’s interesting to note that Apple solves problems. That’s at its very core.

How do they know that children are being exposed to explicit images and that they’ve got lots of CSAM images on their servers?
They’ve already looked and for them to propose this action I suspect the issue is HUGE otherwise they’d do nothing!

I understand a lot of forum members have concerns about privacy issues but rather than bleating about privacy how about suggesting better alternatives to keep our children safe!
