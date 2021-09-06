Drake Album 'Certified Lover Boy' Breaks Apple Music's One-Day Streaming Record

Drake's latest album "Certified Lover Boy" is Apple Music's most-streamed album in 24 hours in the services' history, Apple revealed to Billboard over the weekend.



The album was released at midnight EST on Friday, September 3, and is the sixth studio album from the artist. It features a number of prominent rappers, including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Rick Ross, and Lil Baby.

"Certified Lover Boy" is a 21-track album and features Apple's pregnant woman emojis on its album cover. The cover notes describe the album as "a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking," and is executive produced by Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre.

The album had already reportedly broke the record for the most-streamed album in 2021 in under 12 hours on the service.

The new record comes just three days after Kanye West's "Donda" broke Apple Music's day-one streams record for 2021 with 60 million plays in the United States.