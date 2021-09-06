Apple Executive Addresses Recent Employee Concerns in Internal Video

In a video broadcasted to staffers days before Labor Day, Apple's retail and people chief Deirdre O'Brien addressed the growing number of Apple employees voicing their opinions about workplace issues like pay inequality.

For those unaware, over the last few weeks, some Apple employees have taken to Twitter to share their workplace frustrations, sparking the "AppleToo" movement. Created by a group of employees, the "Apple Too" initiative is pushing for Apple to "fulfill its promise of inclusion, diversity, and equity," as the website states.

In the video, which was seen by MacRumors, Deirdre O'Brien tells staff who are experiencing workplace issues to talk to their managers and "business relations partner." She says that Apple has a "confidential process to thoroughly investigate, in a way that treats everyone with dignity and respect."

Now, I want you to hear this directly from me. First, if you ever have a concern about your pay at Apple, please talk to your manager or your people business partner. And second, if you ever want to report a concern about your work environment, please come and talk to us, please. And know that we have a confidential process to thoroughly investigate in a way that treats everyone with dignity and respect.

According to employees, O'Brien's suggestion to consult a manager has not worked for some employees. "The system is not working... it's set up to work against you from the beginning," one employee told MacRumors, requesting to stay anonymous.

That employee said that workers are often told by their managers that their pay is "within range" for their field, leading to ambiguity about why their salary might not be on par with another employee. The person also said that escalating complaints to Apple's people team can lead to manager retaliation.

In the video, O'Brien doesn't mention "AppleToo" by name, but she notes that she is aware of a "few" employees that "have asked questions about pay equity." The executive says that Apple is "deeply committed" to pay equity and uses industry-wide standards to reach it.

We use industry-standard methodology, and we have a dedicated team of experts that runs a comprehensive process to monitor and maintain pay equity. And we partner with an independent third party that analyzes our compensation each year. If this work identifies a gap, we close it. And our approach is considered best in class.

O'Brien said that based on data from the United States, Apple has already "achieved pay equity," but she says that it is still an "ongoing effort."

As of when this article was published, the AppleToo movement is still collecting stories from Apple employees and sharing their experiences on Twitter. We've contacted Apple for comment and will update if we hear back.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
27 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
Having worked near the top in large companies, both high tech and not, HR (or whatever new name is used) exists to protect management, nothing else. Call it internal marketing if you want a real description.

Anyone that believes otherwise has not been paying attention long enough. Just ask yourself, outside of outrageous management behavior identified by the media or outsiders, has any people chief sided with the people.

It just does not happen.
Score: 8 Votes
britboyj Avatar
britboyj
31 minutes ago at 12:29 pm
This has been rumbling in Tech Twitter for MONTHS. MacRumors has been ignoring it. Good job finally acknowledging Apple has an issue.
Score: 3 Votes
robbietop Avatar
robbietop
17 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
This sounds like another Twitter attention grab meant to pressure Apple into paying $1500 an hour.
Score: 1 Votes
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
4 minutes ago at 12:57 pm

At most companies, they have a department that is responsible for writing this. The department usually requires leadership signoff before sending out the memo. Sometimes leadership has their executive assistants manage that task, and then they just give the approval to send.

Long story short, it's not just Apple that you will hear the adverb "deeply". It happens everywhere. Welcome to corporate!
I agree! That’s corporate America for you.
Score: 1 Votes
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
3 minutes ago at 12:57 pm

That employee said that workers are often told by their managers that their pay is "within range" for their field, leading to ambiguity about why their salary might not be on par with another employee. The person also said that escalating complaints to Apple's people team can lead to manager retaliation.
From my experience salary ranges has always been something that is private, not that you go comparing yourself to everyone else with the same job title. Part of it stems from the day you were hired, and your offer, to how well you are performing and your manager values you as part of the team. But you have people hired with different skill/education valuation along with experience so some that are recent might be paid more then you were with same experience. If you can't elicit the salary you want, then look at other in house positions, or outside to get the job you want.
Score: 1 Votes
