MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Bluetti EB70 Portable Power Station and 200W Solar Panel

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with MAXOAK to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Bluetti portable power station and an accompanying solar panel. Bluetti makes a range of portable power station options that are useful for camping, emergencies, power outages, off-grid living, and similar situations.

bluetti eb70 main
The Bluetti EB70 is a solid middle of the road option that offers 716Wh and support for electronics that draw up to 700W at a $599 price point.

Available in either red or black with a convenient carrying handle, the EB70 is equipped with a number of plug and port options. It includes four Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, two 5V/3A USB-A ports, two 100W USB-C ports, two 12V/10A DC outputs, one 12V/10A car port, and a 15W wireless charging pad right at the top.

bluetti eb70
With support for up to 700W, it's powerful enough to support appliances that draw more power like heaters and mini refrigerators while also leaving the ports open for iPhones, iPads, Macs and other devices. The USB-C ports are able to charge the 16-inch MacBook Pro at close to full speed.

MAXOAK says the EB70 is designed with an ultra-stable battery that will allow it to last for 2,500 cycles before it reaches 80 percent capacity. This technology also prevents short circuiting and issues with overcurrent, overvoltage, overloading, and overheating. It has an LCD screen that displays power draw and battery level, plus it's equipped with a built-in flashlight.

bluetti eb70 solar panel
The Bluetti EB55 is more affordable at $499, and it offers the same support for appliances up to 700W, but a lower 537Wh capacity. It has four AC outlets, one 100W USB-C port, two 12V/10A DC outputs, four 5V/3A USB-A ports, and a 15W wireless charging pad, along with all of the other features of the Bluetti EB70.

bluetti eb55
For those looking for something more compact, Bluetti has the 500Wh 300W AC50S, which has a dual handle design and a colorful chassis. It features two AC ports, four USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C ports, two 12V/3A ports, a 12V/10A car port, and a 10W wireless charging pad, along with a built-in LCD.

bluetti blue
To go along with the Bluetti power stations, MAXOAK makes solar panels. The $549 Bluetti PV200 200W Solar Panel is a fold down solar panel that MAXOAK says has a conversion efficiency of 23.4 percent, which lets it charge up the EB70 to full in three to four hours.

bluetti solar panel
Smaller Bluetti power stations pair well with the more affordable Bluetti PV120 120W Solar Panel, which has a smaller, more portable design that's easier to carry around.

We have three Bluetti prize package for MacRumors readers. The grand prize winner will get the EB70 plus the PV200 Solar Panel, while two second place winners will get the EB55 and the PV200 Solar Panel. Three third place winners will get the AC50S and the PV120 Solar Panel.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Bluetti Giveaway
The contest will run from today (September 3) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on September 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

