Apple Sends 50 Boxes of 'Ted Lasso' Biscuits to Wrexham AFC Soccer Club Owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

by

In a recent episode of Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," Jeremy Swift's character Higgins briefly poked fun at actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC last year.

ted lasso biscuits
That led Reynolds and McElhenney to respond on Twitter with a humorous letter teasing legal action unless Apple sent over two large boxes of Ted Lasso biscuits.

Wrexham AFC today confirmed that Apple has followed through, sending 50 boxes of the famous Ted Lasso biscuits to players.


In the TV series, titular character Ted Lasso won over AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton by giving her shortbread biscuits every day, which he baked himself.

The second season of "Ted Lasso" is currently streaming on ‌Apple TV+‌. Six episodes have aired so far, with a new episode coming each Friday.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

cmaier Avatar
cmaier
29 minutes ago at 04:46 pm
Cheap publicity
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
28 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
Apple stepping up. Again!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
27 minutes ago at 04:48 pm
Whatever it takes to get free publicity and attention, right?

Should have giveaway free Apple shirts and pins!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
velocityg4 Avatar
velocityg4
25 minutes ago at 04:51 pm
I like it when cast and crew of a show or movie have fun with it in the real world. It shows they like and care about what they’re doing. Which often shows up on screen. In the quality of their work.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
24 minutes ago at 04:52 pm

"P.s, tell Colin, mae'r ddraig Gymreig yn gryf ynddo!"

Who in here speaks ancient dwarvish and is willing to paraphrase?
It’s Welsh. It means something like “the welsh dragon is strong therein”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
19 minutes ago at 04:57 pm

It’s Welsh. It means something like “the welsh dragon is strong therein”
It reminds me of when Ted asked: "How many countries are in this country?"

:P
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
