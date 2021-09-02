Apple Sends 50 Boxes of 'Ted Lasso' Biscuits to Wrexham AFC Soccer Club Owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
In a recent episode of Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," Jeremy Swift's character Higgins briefly poked fun at actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC last year.
That led Reynolds and McElhenney to respond on Twitter with a humorous letter teasing legal action unless Apple sent over two large boxes of Ted Lasso biscuits.
Wrexham AFC today confirmed that Apple has followed through, sending 50 boxes of the famous Ted Lasso biscuits to players.
In the TV series, titular character Ted Lasso won over AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton by giving her shortbread biscuits every day, which he baked himself.
The second season of "Ted Lasso" is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Six episodes have aired so far, with a new episode coming each Friday.
Top Rated Comments
Should have giveaway free Apple shirts and pins!
