Eve Adds Thread Support to HomeKit-Enabled Thermo Smart Radiator Valve

Eve today released an update to its latest version of the Eve Thermo that adds Thread support to the HomeKit-enabled smart radiator valve (via HomeKitNews).



The update fulfills a pledge the German company made late last year to bring Thread support to several products, and follows its inclusion in devices like the Eve Energy Smart plug (fourth generation), Eve Aqua (second generation), Eve Weather, and Eve Door & Window (third generation).

As a quick explainer, Thread is a low latency and low power mesh-like network for smart devices. Unlike Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the Thread standard doesn't depend on a router or hub. Instead, the smart device itself extends the network by talking to other Thread-enabled devices, thereby boosting the signal between them.

Apple's HomePod mini and the latest Apple TV 4K act as Thread border routers, and by adding Thread-supported devices around the home, users can typically expect improved connectivity compared to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a wider control range, and more remote scheduling options.

In related news, version 5.3 of the Eve app adds support for its upcoming HomeKit-enabled MothionBlinds, which are expected to launch sometime this year.