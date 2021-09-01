Twitter Launches Paid Super Follows, Creators Can Charge Up to $9.99/Month

by

Twitter today announced the official launch of Super Follows, a new feature that allows creators to provide subscriber-only content that requires a paid fee to access.

twitter super follows
First introduced in February, Super Follow is another method that Twitter is using to monetize tweets and provide content creators with a way to earn money on the platform.

Creators who use the Super Follow feature on Twitter can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month to allow their subscribers to access exclusive tweet content. According to Twitter, creators are eligible to keep up to 97 percent of revenue until a $50,000 threshold is reached, and after that, creators will earn up to 80 percent of revenue after in-app purchase fees.

Twitter says that Super Follows are designed for anyone that brings "unique perspectives and personalities" to Twitter to drive public conversation.

At the current time, Super Follows are available to a small group of U.S. content creators that applied to participate, but people can apply to join the waitlist to set up a Super Follows subscription. 10,000 or more Twitter follows are required.

Those interested in subscribing to an account that offers Super Follows can tap on the Super Follow button on an account's profile to see pricing details. Super Follow is limited to the U.S. and Canada at the current time, but it will be rolling out globally on iOS in the next few weeks.

Tag: Twitter

Top Rated Comments

SevLucas Avatar
SevLucas
51 minutes ago at 11:24 am
Notchless iPhone confirmed. See photos :p
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
51 minutes ago at 11:24 am

Twitter today announced ('https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/product/2021/introducing-super-follows') the official launch of Super Follows, a new feature that allows creators to provide subscriber-only content that requires a paid fee to access.
Sounds a bit OnlyFans-ish to me ?‍♂️
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ricktat Avatar
ricktat
52 minutes ago at 11:23 am
And they are thinking this isn't for PR0n>?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stromos Avatar
Stromos
43 minutes ago at 11:33 am
People really think they are important enough to receive money on their one sentence thoughts/opinions?

Oh wait it’s 2021 this will make Twitter/people rich.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raindogg Avatar
raindogg
41 minutes ago at 11:35 am
You couldn't pay me $5 an hour to use twitter.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vagos Avatar
vagos
48 minutes ago at 11:27 am
Can't wait to spend my hard earned money to follow people on social media. /s
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article292 comments
iphone 13 matte black and bronze

Five iPhone 13 Rumors You May Have Missed

Saturday August 28, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
We're just weeks away from when Apple will announce the iPhone 13, which we're expecting to feature some considerable upgrades, including design, performance, cameras, and more. Like every year, rumors, leaks, and reports about what Apple has in store are abundant, with some more credible than others. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rumors about the next iPhone...
Read Full Article145 comments
apple watch series 6 faces

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Larger Displays

Sunday August 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Along with an increase in size for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to feature larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple plans to include new watch faces that take advantage of the larger displays. In the latest publication of his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put his weight behind recent rumors suggesting that thanks to smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, ...
Read Full Article116 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone in Space

Bloomberg: Apple Working on Emergency Satellite Features for iPhones, 2021 Launch Unlikely

Monday August 30, 2021 3:16 pm PDT by
Apple is working on satellite capabilities for the iPhone that will allow users to send texts in emergency situations, reports Bloomberg. The feature would also allow iPhone users to report crashes and other emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage. There are at least two emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, and while satellite technology has been in the...
Read Full Article75 comments
ted lasso notchless phone

No, That Notchless iPhone Spotted in 'Ted Lasso' Isn't the iPhone 13

Tuesday August 31, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Recent sightings of a notchless iPhone in highly popular Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" have led to sensational headlines suggesting this is a canny bit of product placement on Apple's part and that the iPhone 13 will be notchless. In actuality – and this could go without saying – the phone in question is very likely just showing a poorly superimposed display added in post-production. Notchless ...
Read Full Article49 comments
iPhone 12 v Android 2020

Interest in Switching to iPhone Drops Among Android Users Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch, Survey Shows

Tuesday August 31, 2021 5:22 am PDT by
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell. The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...
Read Full Article186 comments
Top Stories 74 Thumbnail

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Nears Launch, Larger Apple Watch?, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Rumors

Saturday August 28, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
August is rapidly drawing to close, which means Apple's annual iPhone launch event is right around the corner. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors are continuing to circulate, and we're also hearing about Mac updates likely coming a bit later. Apple is also finishing up work on its upcoming software updates like iOS 15, with some late-addition features starting to go live in beta while ...
Read Full Article15 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article101 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature

Apple Watch Series 7 Production Reportedly Delayed Due to Quality Issues [Updated]

Tuesday August 31, 2021 8:45 am PDT by
Production of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 has been delayed due to the upcoming watch featuring a "complicated design," according to a report by Nikkei Asia. According to the report, Apple suppliers began small-scale production of the watch last week, and during which, employees "encountered critical challenges in reaching satisfactory production performance." Manufacturers of Apple...
Read Full Article99 comments