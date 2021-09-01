Philips Hue Line Gains New Gradient-Enabled Lights, Updated Filament Bulbs and More

by

Philips Hue parent company Signify today announced several new Hue lighting options, the most exciting of which feature the gradient technology that was added to the Philips Hue Play Lightstrip last year.

philips hue gradient light strip
The new Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube is designed to sit above or below a TV, adding a blend of multiple lighting colors in a single lighting fixture. The Light Tube comes in either black or white to match home theater setups.

philips hue gradient light tube
Gradient lighting functionality is also coming to an upgraded version of the Philips Hue Signe floor and table lamps and the Philips Hue Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip, which can be used anywhere.

Other lighting updates are also coming. There's a new White Filament E14 Candle Bulb, and the Hue Filament bulbs on the whole are now available in White ambiance, so users can select any shade of warm-to-cool light. Prior Filament bulbs were limited to a warm yellow light.

philips hue white ambiance filament
White and Color Ambiance bulbs are coming in 1100 and 1600 lumen varieties (75W and 100W equivalent) so users can choose the brightness level that they need.

philips hue light 1600 lumens
New Philips Hue Infuse Ceiling Lights are set to launch in 2022, offering up white and colored light with indirect light on the ceiling.

Signify is launching a major update for the Philips Hue app that will add new dynamic scenes. With dynamic scenes, lights in a room will slowly transition through the different colors in the scene. The update is also when when a new Philips Hue Spotify integration will launch, allowing Philips Hue lights to change colors and brightness based on Spotify songs that are playing.

In the fall, the Hue app will get a new Hue scene gallery with scenes that are designed to run for 24 hours. These scenes will change in brightness as time passes, mimicking the sun's movement over the course of the day. Signify is also planning a software update for the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box that will add compatibility with the 120Hz refresh rates of the latest game consoles. The Sync Box can support 120Hz with an image resolution of 1080p and 1440p. 4K will be limited to 60Hz as it is now.

The new products will be available starting today and will be available for purchase from the Philips Hue website. The White, White Ambiance, and White and Color Ambiance 1100 lumen (75W bulbs) are launching today and pricing will start at $14.99, $24.99, and $49.99, respectively for a single bulb.

The White Ambiance Hue Filament Bulbs and the Filament candle are also available today and are priced between $29.99 and $49.99. On October 1, the Hue Ambiance Gradient Lightstrip will be available for $169.99, with an extension available for $69.99.

The Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor and Table lamps will launch on October 12 and will be priced at $200 (table) and $300 (floor). The White, White Ambiance, and Color Ambiance 1600 lumen (100W) bulbs will be available on October 12 and will be priced at $19.99, $39.99, and $59.99, respectively.

Tag: Philips Hue

