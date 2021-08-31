Twitter for iOS Beta Lays Groundwork for Bitcoin Tips

by

Twitter's latest beta update introduces support for providing content creators with Bitcoin tips using the "Tip Jar" feature that Twitter introduced earlier this year. Bitcoin isn't yet available to select as a tip option for beta users, but code in the beta suggests that Twitter is in the process of rolling it out.

Twitter Feature
When the Tip Jar was first introduced, Twitter allowed users to add Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo links to their Twitter profile, but soon, there will be a Bitcoin option. The addition of a Bitcoin tipping option comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told investors in July that Bitcoin was important to the company and would be coming to the Tip Jar in the future.

Details in the latest Twitter beta indicate that users will be directed through a Bitcoin tutorial that includes details on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and custodial and non-custodial Bitcoin wallets.

Twitter gives Strike, Blue Wallet and Wallet of Satoshi as examples of custodial wallets and Muun, Breez, Phoenix and Zap as examples of non-custodial wallets. Twitter also informs users that a Strike account is required. "We use Strike to generate Bitcoin Lightning invoices so you'll need to connect your account to accept Bitcoin tips" reads the text.

Twitter also appears to be working on "Cheer," "Haha," "Hmm," "Like," and "Sad" reactions to tweets that users will be able to activate using a press and hold gesture on the current like button.

twitter reactions beta
Bitcoin support for tips is limited to the Twitter beta at this time and is not yet available for all beta users, so it is not yet clear when the Bitcoin feature will see an official release. There's also no word just yet on when the new reactions will launch.

Tag: Twitter

Top Rated Comments

DGDshill Avatar
DGDshill
18 minutes ago at 01:12 pm
I love paying 5 or even 45 dollars to send a few bucks. I also like to tell people to wait 30 mins before spending their tip.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

twitter tweetdeck redesign

Twitter Rolling Out New Version of TweetDeck Starting Today

Tuesday July 20, 2021 10:16 am PDT by
Twitter today announced that it has started rolling out a redesigned version of its TweetDeck Twitter client, which it has been working on since earlier this year. The new version of TweetDeck is rolling out to a "limited number of accounts" of randomly selected people in the United States, Canada, and Australia. According to Twitter, the new design is meant to better align with the...
Read Full Article13 comments
twitter sign in with apple

Twitter Beta for iOS Gains 'Sign in With Apple' Option

Thursday July 22, 2021 12:10 pm PDT by
Twitter's beta for iOS has gained "Sign in With Apple" functionality, with the end goal of allowing users to create Twitter accounts using their Apple ID, but still in beta, the feature is still not fully functioning properly. Twitter researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered earlier this month that Twitter was working to port over Sign in With Apple to its service. Wong's report was based on...
Read Full Article14 comments
twitter fleet example

Twitter Cancels 'Fleets' Just Months After Launch

Wednesday July 14, 2021 10:32 am PDT by
Twitter in November debuted a new ephemeral tweet option called "Fleets," with the feature designed to compete with Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, Snapchat, and more. Fleets apparently did not catch on, because Twitter today announced that Fleets are being discontinued as of August 3, which is less than a year after the feature launched. Twitter says that it had hoped Fleets would...
Read Full Article80 comments
twitter sharing dms multiple convos

Twitter Announces Tweaks to Direct Message Sharing and Navigation

Friday August 20, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Twitter says it is rolling out a number of changes to the way direct messages work, including the ability to send a direct message to several people in different conversations. Going forward, Twitter says users will be able to share the same tweet in up to 20 separate direct message conversations, which should ensure "no more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a tweet to multiple...
Read Full Article2 comments
twitter sign in with apple

Twitter Rolls Out Sign in With Apple on iPhone and iPad

Monday August 2, 2021 12:24 pm PDT by
Twitter's "Sign in With Apple" feature is now widely available to iPhone and iPad users, following a beta test earlier this month. Downloading the Twitter app presents an option to "Continue with Apple," which is available alongside the "Continue with Google" or "Create Account" options. Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline. Now, when you log in or sign up to join the ...
Read Full Article15 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter Testing Internal 'Dislike' Button for Tweet Replies

Wednesday July 21, 2021 11:58 am PDT by
Twitter appears to be testing a new "dislike" or thumbs down button for tweets, which is designed to let people downvote replies. Twitter says that the feature is available for "some" iOS users. The dislike button is visible to the person who is viewing tweets, but it is not a publicly available metric or visible to the author of the tweet. The thumbs down option will allow a tweet reply to ...
Read Full Article45 comments
twitter ticketed spaces

Twitter Begins Rolling Out Ticketed Spaces on iOS

Friday August 27, 2021 7:35 am PDT by
Twitter has started rolling out its new Ticketed Spaces feature to iOS users, the company has announced. Twitter Spaces allow users to host live audio discussions that other users can listen in to. Now, some Twitter users on iOS will be able to create Ticketed Spaces that have a small fee to join, allowing hosts to make money from sales directly on the popular social media platform. Users ...
Read Full Article34 comments
Twitter Feature

It's Not Just You: Tweet Previews Aren't Showing in iMessage Right Now

Friday May 7, 2021 11:42 am PDT by
While sharing a Twitter link in an iMessage conversation typically results in a light-blue bubble with an in-line preview of the tweet, and an image if one was included, tweet previews appear to be broken right now. As of Friday morning, Twitter links shared in iMessage conversations appear as basic gray bubbles with the twitter.com domain and no other information. It's unclear if this is an ...
Read Full Article12 comments
twitter blue

Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service

Thursday May 27, 2021 3:29 pm PDT by
Twitter appears to have mistakenly confirmed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called "Twitter Blue," with the new purchase option now listed in the iOS App Store. Under In-App Purchases, there's now a "Twitter Blue" option that's priced at $2.99, though the feature does not appear to be live in the iOS app at this time. The Twitter Blue in-app purchase option was discovered by...
Read Full Article129 comments
Twitter Feature

Twitter's 'Blue' Subscription Service May Cost $2.99, Will Offer Undo Tweet Option

Saturday May 15, 2021 11:08 am PDT by
Twitter has been working on some kind of subscription service since last summer, and Jane Manchun Wong, who often digs into new features coming in apps, has shared details on just what Twitter is exploring. Twitter's subscription service could be called Twitter Blue, and at the current time, it's priced at $2.99 per month. There will be a "Collections" section that allows users to save and...
Read Full Article120 comments