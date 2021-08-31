Twitter for iOS Beta Lays Groundwork for Bitcoin Tips

Twitter's latest beta update introduces support for providing content creators with Bitcoin tips using the "Tip Jar" feature that Twitter introduced earlier this year. Bitcoin isn't yet available to select as a tip option for beta users, but code in the beta suggests that Twitter is in the process of rolling it out.



When the Tip Jar was first introduced, Twitter allowed users to add Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo links to their Twitter profile, but soon, there will be a Bitcoin option. The addition of a Bitcoin tipping option comes after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told investors in July that Bitcoin was important to the company and would be coming to the Tip Jar in the future.

Details in the latest Twitter beta indicate that users will be directed through a Bitcoin tutorial that includes details on the Bitcoin Lightning Network and custodial and non-custodial Bitcoin wallets.

Twitter gives Strike, Blue Wallet and Wallet of Satoshi as examples of custodial wallets and Muun, Breez, Phoenix and Zap as examples of non-custodial wallets. Twitter also informs users that a Strike account is required. "We use Strike to generate Bitcoin Lightning invoices so you'll need to connect your account to accept Bitcoin tips" reads the text.

Twitter also appears to be working on "Cheer," "Haha," "Hmm," "Like," and "Sad" reactions to tweets that users will be able to activate using a press and hold gesture on the current like button.



Bitcoin support for tips is limited to the Twitter beta at this time and is not yet available for all beta users, so it is not yet clear when the Bitcoin feature will see an official release. There's also no word just yet on when the new reactions will launch.