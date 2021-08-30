Apple to Donate to Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Efforts

Apple will be donating to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts on the ground after the devastating category four storm made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend, according to a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook.



"Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida's path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we're grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe," said Cook. He did not provide any further details about the donation plans, including how much money the company will be donating or to who and where the funds will be distributed.

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday with 150 mph wind speeds, becoming the second most intense hurricane to strike the U.S. state, behind only Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The storm has caused extensive damage in parts of Louisiana and resulted in nearly one million people being without power in New Orleans and elsewhere.

Apple routinely donates to relief efforts following natural disasters around the world, such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.