Apple to Donate to Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Efforts

by

Apple will be donating to Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts on the ground after the devastating category four storm made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend, according to a tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook.

hurricane ida
"Our thoughts are with everyone in Hurricane Ida's path, especially those sheltering in Louisiana, and we're grateful for the first responders who are helping keep communities safe," said Cook. He did not provide any further details about the donation plans, including how much money the company will be donating or to who and where the funds will be distributed.


Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on Sunday with 150 mph wind speeds, becoming the second most intense hurricane to strike the U.S. state, behind only Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The storm has caused extensive damage in parts of Louisiana and resulted in nearly one million people being without power in New Orleans and elsewhere.

Apple routinely donates to relief efforts following natural disasters around the world, such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires.

Top Rated Comments

BGPL Avatar
BGPL
43 minutes ago at 07:47 am
I'm donating too. I'm going to say how much, but I'm donating to relief and recovery efforts.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calzon65 Avatar
calzon65
39 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Very generous for Apple to assist so many in need, but again, Apple are masters of public relations.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
marco114 Avatar
marco114
32 minutes ago at 07:58 am
I feel bad for the people down there. At some point, people need to decide if it's worth rebuilding every few years or (year).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 12 colors trio

Apple Launches 'No Sound' Repair Program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Models

Friday August 27, 2021 3:01 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of a new service program that addresses an issue that can cause some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices to experience sound issues. According to Apple, a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models may experience sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April...
Read Full Article102 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Kuo: iPhone 13 to Feature LEO Satellite Communications to Make Calls and Texts Without Cellular Coverage

Sunday August 29, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity to allow users to make calls and send messages in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, according to the reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. If enabled with the relevant...
Read Full Article261 comments
91mmobile apple watch series 1

Apple Watch Series 7 Major Redesign Revealed

Friday August 27, 2021 3:07 am PDT by
A major redesign appears to be in store for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, based on recent reports. According to renders from 91mobiles that were reportedly obtained from supply chain sources, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a new design that mirrors the squared-off edges of the iPhone 12 lineup, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and 24-inch iMac. The Series 7 will also apparently be 1.7mm...
Read Full Article
91mmobile apple watch series 1

What to Expect From the Apple Watch Series 7

Friday August 27, 2021 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in just a few weeks is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside new iPhone 13 models, and it's looking like this could be one of the most exciting design updates we've had to the Apple Watch in a few years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We're not expecting new health features this year, and if there are new health sensors, Apple has kept them...
Read Full Article98 comments
iphone 13 rumors feature

Five iPhone 13 Rumors You May Have Missed

Saturday August 28, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
We're just weeks away from when Apple will announce the iPhone 13, which we're expecting to feature some considerable upgrades, including design, performance, cameras, and more. Like every year, rumors, leaks, and reports about what Apple has in store are abundant, with some more credible than others. Rumors about the next iPhone typically begin emerging early in the year, meaning they...
Read Full Article135 comments
apple watch series 7 clone

Apple Watch Series 7 Clones Emerge in China

Friday August 27, 2021 6:40 am PDT by
Images purporting to show counterfeit clones of upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models have been shared online, giving a closer look at the device's expected redesign. The images, shared in a tweet from the user known as "Majin Bu," show counterfeit clones of the Apple Watch Series 7 in Space Gray, Silver, and Space Black. The design of the clones closely matches the redesign that is expected...
Read Full Article151 comments
Top Stories 74 Thumbnail

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Nears Launch, Larger Apple Watch?, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Rumors

Saturday August 28, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
August is rapidly drawing to close, which means Apple's annual iPhone launch event is right around the corner. iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors are continuing to circulate, and we're also hearing about Mac updates likely coming a bit later. Apple is also finishing up work on its upcoming software updates like iOS 15, with some late-addition features starting to go live in beta while ...
Read Full Article14 comments
apple watch series 6 faces

Apple Watch Series 7 Expected to Feature New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Larger Displays

Sunday August 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Along with an increase in size for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to feature larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple plans to include new watch faces that take advantage of the larger displays. In the latest publication of his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has put his weight behind recent rumors suggesting that thanks to smaller bezels and a flat-edged design, ...
Read Full Article107 comments
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirTags

Thursday August 26, 2021 11:20 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for the AirTag item trackers. The refreshed firmware has a version number of 1.0.291 and a build number of 1A291a, up from 1A287b. There's no word on what new features the firmware might add, but firmware released back in June added anti-stalking enhancements. There is no way to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Read Full Article90 comments