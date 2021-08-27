T-Mobile CEO Apologizes for Data Breach, Shares Info on Future Security Plans

by

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert today penned a letter to T-Mobile customers apologizing for the recent data breach that impacted more than 50 million current, former, and prospective T-Mobile users.

tmobilelogo
Data that included names, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates, social security numbers, driver's license and ID info, IMEI numbers, and IMSI numbers was stolen and has been offered for sale.

"We didn't live up to the expectations we have for ourselves to protect our customers," wrote Sievert. "Knowing that we failed to prevent this exposure is one of the hardest parts of this event. On behalf of everyone at Team Magenta, I want to say we are truly sorry."

He went on to say that T-Mobile is "disappointed and frustrated" and that keeping customer data safe is a responsibility that is taken "incredibly seriously." Preventing attacks is a "top priority" for the company.

The hacker who claims to have attacked T-Mobile's servers yesterday said that T-Mobile's security is "awful." The hacker said that he discovered an unprotected T-Mobile router in July and used that to access T-Mobile's data center in Washington, where he was able to get in using stored credentials.

Sievert said that T-Mobile is coordinating with law enforcement on a criminal investigation, and that the company is unable to disclose specific details at this time.

What we can share is that, in simplest terms, the bad actor leveraged their knowledge of technical systems, along with specialized tools and capabilities, to gain access to our testing environments and then used brute force attacks and other methods to make their way into other IT servers that included customer data.

T-Mobile has now notified every current T-Mobile customer about the data breach, and is working to notify former and prospective customers. Those affected can visit T-Mobile's website dedicated to the attack, which provides tools for signing up for free McAfee ID Theft Protection, setting up Scam Shield, and using the Account Takeover Protection service.

In an attempt to prevent future attacks, T-Mobile has entered long-term partnerships with cybersecurity experts at Mandiant and with consulting firm KPMG LLP. T-Mobile is planning a multi-year investment into beefing up its security.

Tag: T-Mobile

Top Stories

it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article70 comments
M1X MBP Feature

Leaker: Upcoming MacBook Pro to See Price Hike Over Current Model, Equal Performance Across 14 and 16-Inch Sizes

Tuesday August 24, 2021 5:28 am PDT by
The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is set to be more expensive than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro and both the 14 and 16-inch models will offer the same performance, according to the leaker known as "Dylandkt." The leaker shared the information on Twitter, explaining that both of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes, will feature the same performance due...
Read Full Article376 comments
iphone 13 yellow with text

When is the iPhone 13's Release Date?

Monday August 23, 2021 3:16 am PDT by
As Apple's usual timeframe for unveiling its new iPhones approaches, speculation around when the company may launch the iPhone 13 is mounting. Now, reports have begun to narrow down when we may see the refreshed devices emerge. After a later-than-usual launch for the iPhone 12 models last year, Apple is predicted to return to its traditional September smartphone unveiling timeframe for the...
Read Full Article
prosser apple watch series 7

Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in Larger 41mm and 45mm Sizes

Tuesday August 24, 2021 7:40 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44m options offered since the Apple Watch Series 4, according to a leaker on popular Chinese platform Weibo. The account sharing the information goes by UnclePan, who has shared information regarding Apple's plans in the past. According to a post from the leaker this week, the...
Read Full Article165 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Apple Reportedly Increasing iPhone 13 Prices to Compensate for Increased Chip Production Cost

Thursday August 26, 2021 12:21 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly planning to increase the price of the upcoming iPhone 13 series as a way to compensate for the increased costs of chip production from its leading chip supplier TSMC, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the report, TSMC is planning to increase the costs of its chip production, impacting several customers, including Apple. TSMC is reportedly looking to...
Read Full Article222 comments
face id prototype 1

iPhone 13 May Feature Upgraded Face ID That Works With Masks and Foggy Glasses

Wednesday August 25, 2021 8:55 am PDT by
Apple is currently testing new Face ID hardware that could allow users to unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask or foggy glasses, according to leaker Jon Prosser. Render of the upgraded Face ID prototype case. Via his website FrontPageTech.com, Prosser explained that Apple is testing more advanced Face ID hardware using a case that fits snugly around an iPhone 12. The case allows the...
Read Full Article147 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Premium Subscribers Can Now Use iOS Picture-in-Picture: Here's How

Wednesday August 25, 2021 3:55 am PDT by
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed. If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com. Navigate to www.youtube.com/new. Scroll...
Read Full Article102 comments
iCloud General Feature

iCloud+'s New Custom Email Domain Feature Now Available in Beta

Wednesday August 25, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, users with a paid iCloud+ storage plan can personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, such as johnny@appleseed.com, and the feature is now available in beta. iCloud+ subscribers interested in setting up a custom email domain can visit the beta.icloud.com website, select "Account Settings" under their name, and select ...
Read Full Article598 comments
iphone 13 label

'iPhone 13' Name Emerges on Alleged Packaging Stickers

Thursday August 26, 2021 3:42 am PDT by
A photo purporting to show the sticker tabs used to seal Apple products in their boxes appears to confirm the "iPhone 13" name for the company's upcoming 2021 iPhone lineup. The photo was highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image is not known, but it is not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging emerging...
Read Full Article67 comments
m1x mac mini screen feature

High-End 'M1X' Mac Mini With New Design and Additional Ports Expected to Launch in the 'Next Several Months'

Sunday August 22, 2021 5:59 am PDT by
Apple can be expected to launch an updated high-end Mac mini with a new design and a faster "M1X" Apple silicon processor in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest publication of his Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that a new high-end Mac mini, which has previously been reported to feature a new design with additional ports, can be expected to replace...
Read Full Article382 comments