Apple Shares Trailer for Broadway Musical 'Come From Away'

Apple has shared a trailer for the original film "Come From Away," which is set to debut on September 10, as an unlisted video on the Apple TV YouTube channel.

Directed by Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, Come From Away is a recording of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name that was filmed live at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City.

The musical centers on the true story of when 38 flights were grounded in Gander, Newfoundland, leaving 7,000 passengers in a small Canadian town after flights into the United States were briefly suspended in 2001.

"Come From Away" tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

Apple said earlier this year that the live performance of Come From Away was filmed in May with an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Come From Away premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10. "The Problem With Jon Stewart," "9/11: Inside the President's War Room," "The Morning Show" Season 2, and "Foundation" are also set to arrive next month.