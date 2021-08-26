New Version of Classic Mac Game 'Myst' Available With M1 Mac Optimization

Classic puzzle game Myst has been revived on the Mac and an optimized version of the title is now available for M1 Macs.



Cyan has undertaken a rework of the game that takes advantage of Metal 2.1 and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution for a 50 percent performance boost on ‌M1‌ Macs that does not impact game quality.

Myst for ‌M1‌ Macs features improved modeling, textures, and dynamic lighting effects, and Apple's machines are able to run the game at 4K resolution without noisy fans. It's also been reimagined for a VR gaming experience.

Myst is compatible with both Intel and ‌M1‌ Macs. According to the system requirements, it works with the following machines:

All MacBook Pros released since 2018

All iMacs released since 2019

All iMac Pros released since 2017

All MacBook Airs released since 2018

All Mac Pros released since 2019

All Mac minis released since 2018

The updated version of Myst can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for $29.99.