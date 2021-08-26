Amazon and B&H Photo today are offering a collection of discounts on the 2021 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with as much as $100 off select tablets. The majority of these sales represent a match of previous record low prices for each tablet.

Deals start with four versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro, including three Wi-Fi models and one cellular device. All tablets listed below are the lowest prices we've ever seen for these iPad Pros, with the exception of the 128GB Wi-Fi model, which is a second-best price.



There are four 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets on sale this week, all Wi-Fi models. Prices start at $999.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, down from $1,099.00, and it's offered by both Amazon and B&H Photo this week. All sales listed below represent record low prices for each model.



