Apple Employees Increasingly Content to Criticize the Company Amid Switch Remote Working and Use of Slack

Some Apple staff feel more confident to speak about their employer amongst themselves, to the press, and on social media due to the company's switch to remote working and increased use of Slack over the past year, The Information reports.

Apple's Slack became a "virtual town square" at the company, providing a platform for employees to protest the return to in-person work, decisions to hire controversial new employees, and more. Until the transition to remote working last year due to the global health crisis, Apple's culture of secrecy limited the opportunities for grassroots employees to organize independently.

Apple employees are asked to sign multiple agreements vowing to not disclose information about their work, including to spouses and other colleagues at the company. When work was conducted in person before last year's changes, the interaction between different parts of the company was heavily limited, with physical access to other departments being restricted to those authorized to be there. A software engineer in Apple's global security team, Cher Scarlett, said:

Before Slack, it was difficult for employees to talk to somebody who works in retail unless you went to the store. It was impossible to talk to someone who works in hardware as I don't work with anyone there. You're giving people a platform that allows them to connect with people they wouldn't ordinarily connect with.

A former Apple procurement manager told The Information that Apple's internal employee directory was so difficult to navigate that it was virtually impossible to find out, for example, who was in charge of iPad marketing in Latin America.

In the fall of 2019, Apple allowed its various teams to start adopting Slack at their own pace. Until the global health crisis prompted the widespread adoption of Slack, the company preferred to use its own software at work, with some exceptions such as Cisco Jabber. Apple's own iMessage platform is reportedly heavily relied upon for internal communication.

There are now believed to be 3,000 internal Apple Slack channels with more than 10,000 members, which has made it considerably easier for employees to communicate with each other and unite around common goals. Last year, channels for a range of topics, including #announcements, #careers, #help-desk-support, #talk-investments, and #talk-trading, were created by employees. A number of channels also center on different religious communities among Apple employees.

The popular channels #remote-work-advocacy and #talk-benefits center on advocacy and are said to contain more than 7,000 members and led employees' push to continue working remotely earlier this year. The channel #women-in-swe contains more than 2,000 female software engineers and advocated the firing of an allegedly misogynistic new employee last year. One former employee said:

People are fully remote now, so what was previously water-cooler chat has become much more candid because the digital environment feels safer and less personalized.

The move toward being more outspoken about the company has also spilled over to social media, with an Apple engineering program manager posting accusations of sexism, discrimination, and other inappropriate behavior on Twitter, even sharing partially redacted internal Apple emails and Slack messages about her case.

In addition, another employee posted a photo of Apple's medical release form on Twitter that asked employees to release their healthcare information to the company as a proviso for the approval of medical leave and remote work. Other posts accused Apple's human resources department of shutting down surveys about pay transparency.

"Slack and social media have been absolutely the biggest catalyst in giving workers the ability to organize," Scarlett said. She added that she feels comfortable speaking on the record to the media about these issues without Apple's approval since "a nondisparagement clause doesn't mean you can't say anything bad about the company. You can openly talk about discrimination."

Apple employees are now said to have started a Discord server to discuss company issues, which has a waiting list of more than 200 applicants, and 15 employees launched a website around the hashtag #AppleToo to collect testimonials about discrimination or harassment at the company.

38 minutes ago at 07:23 am

No one is forced to work at Apple. Don't like it, leave. All these complaints are just so stupid. Thousands of people would like to work at Apple almost for free.
Not really. Apple competes for the same talent as everyone else.

Try working for any company or organization that has cultural cache, or is especially important or revered among a certain audience. I have. (Not Apple, but a company that at one point had Apple-like extreme fans, sites like MacRumors devoted to it, etc.) You'll find that it's "just a job" on the inside. Absolutely, there are people that seek out working for Apple (or Google, or Microsoft, or any one of the millions of tech companies you've never heard of) in order to flex their talents in a specific area, because that company offers an opportunity they're interested in. But fandom, especially the creepy sort of boy band-style reverence that Apple engenders, is not really how people, especially people who are highly sought after like experienced software engineers, approach a career.

It's all just a job, and Apple is just one company among many.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
37 minutes ago at 07:24 am

That’s all I see and these Apple employees are doing. They are complaining. Spoiled brats.
Out of curiosity, do you get paid per-post or is it some kind of package deal for you to be on p1 of every article thread?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
27 minutes ago at 07:33 am

Pathetic to see so many people on these forums in support of a multi-billion dollar corporation over their fellow man who just want a better company culture and better working conditions. You are the same people who hate that apple will start scanning your photos....yet you defend the corporation over fellow human beings with actual lives and who want privacy. Some of you need to really take a look in the mirror and re-define your priorities. You are no different then someone who hates the removal of a feature like a headphone jack, yet then turns around and buys the latest product supporting the companies decision with your hard earned money.
I have never in my life seen such staunch emotional defenses for the company of mass manufactured products, not even the products themselves people hunkered down a lot of cash for.

People should look themselves in the mirror and wonder what they've become, and how they've gotten there. imo.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
giggles Avatar
giggles
52 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Apple bashing is free real estate for news outlets so any complaint (whether it has merit or not) coming out of this new “speak up” era will be further amplified.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cateye Avatar
cateye
14 minutes ago at 07:47 am

It's not black and white as you suggest.

Employees have every right to raise their grievances to their employer. The employer can start to listen and act on employees complaints, or, the employer can ignore the complaints and suffer the consequences: a higher turnover rate, which is expensive, and reduced moral and productivity, and an acquire an unfavourable reputation which will deter good talent from considering a career at the company.

Both employers and employees need work together, flexible and compromise may be necessary.
Totally correct, and I didn't mean to suggest the relationship between Apple and its employees was lacking any nuance. There are consequences in both directions, for Apple and for its employees, if these conflicts continue unresolved.

My disagreement is with the pro-Apple bleating, that somehow the very act of working for Apple, because Apple, should remove any desire for an employee to ask for, or even demand, a better workplace. It's not indentured servitude, and no employer deserves that level of loyalty. However, yes, unspoken is the idea that every employee needs to do the math on what they are willing to put up with. Opportunities are everywhere, especially in tech, especially right now.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
techno-Zen Avatar
techno-Zen
44 minutes ago at 07:17 am
Poor babies
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
