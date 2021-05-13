Apple Fires Newly Hired Ex-Facebook Product Manager Following Revelations of Past Misogynistic Comments

Apple has fired Antonio García Martínez, an ex-Facebook product manager and author of the controversial book "Chaos Monkeys," following public and internal calls for removal and investigation due to past misogynistic statements, The Verge reports.



Apple hired Martínez earlier this week to join its ads team, however, comments that Martínez made in the past sparked condemnation from users across social media and employees internally at Apple.

In a statement, Apple says that it highly values the diversity of its team and that those who pose a risk to its values will not be welcomed at the company.



At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here.

A petition amongst Apple staffers, calling for his dismissal, called past remarks "misogynistic," and that his hiring "calls into question parts of our system of inclusion at Apple, including hiring panels, background checks, and our process to ensure our existing culture of inclusion is strong enough to withstand individuals who don’t share our inclusive values," according to The Verge.