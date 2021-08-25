Drama Series 'The Changeling' Coming to Apple TV+

Apple today announced that it has picked up a new drama series called "The Changeling," which is based on the best-selling Victor LaValle book of the same name. LaKeith Stanfield, known for "Atlanta" and "Judas and the Black Messiah," is set to star in the show.



"The Changeling" is described as a "fairytale for grown-ups" that's part horror story, part parenthood fable, and a "perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."

The book's main character, Apollo Kagwa, is an antiquarian book dealer who is beginning to settle into his new life as a devoted father when his wife Emma begins acting strangely and eventually disappears. He meets a mysterious stranger who provides him with information about Emma's whereabouts and embarks on a quest to find her.

The series will be written and adapted by Kelly Marcel, known for "Cruella" and "Venom." Melina Matsoukas, known for "Insecure," is set to direct.