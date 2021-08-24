South Korea Could Ban Apple From Requiring Developers to Use In-App Purchase System

South Korea may soon ban Apple and Google from requiring app developers to use their in-app purchase systems, reports Reuters.

South Korea's legislation and judiciary committee is expected to approve an "Anti-Google Law" that amends the existing Telecommunications Business Act. It will require Apple and Google to allow third-party payment methods in their app stores in South Korea, and it will let developers use independent payment systems.

If the amendment is approved by the committee, the National Assembly of South Korea will hold a final vote on Wednesday. Support for the bill has been picking up, and earlier this month, officials in South Korea met with the founder of the Coalition for App Fairness and the senior vice president of Match Group, both vocal anti-Apple critics.

In a statement to Reuters, Apple said that the legislation "will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases."

If passed, Apple believes the bill will cause user trust in App Store purchases to fall, which will lead to "fewer opportunities for the over 482,000 registered developers in Korea who have earned more than KRW8.55 trillion to date with Apple."

Apple currently collects 15 to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases made through the ‌App Store‌, and developers are required to use the company's in-app purchase system. Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules and restrictions are at the heart of its legal battle with Epic Games and are the target of similar legislation in the United States and Europe.

An antitrust bill proposed in the United States earlier this month would force Apple and Google to allow third-party app stores and sideloading, while the European Commission last year introduced the Digital Markets Act that would regulate how app stores operate in Europe.

Top Rated Comments

Madmic23 Avatar
Madmic23
55 minutes ago at 10:51 am
I'm just going to put my usual rule here:

* If the content is hosted on Apple servers, like more levels or characters for a game, I'm ok with the app having to use Apple's in-app payment system.
* If the content is hosted on an outside server, like a Kindle book or the Netflix or Spotify content libraries, the option should exist to use third-party payments systems.

Apple doesn't get a cut when I buy a product through the Amazon app, why should they get a cut on virtual items?
kenny7 Avatar
kenny7
1 hour ago at 10:38 am
South Korea would be the first country to require third-party payment methods. FINALLY!!!!!
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
1 hour ago at 10:42 am
The noose tightens
MuppetGate Avatar
MuppetGate
1 hour ago at 10:42 am
"Undermine their privacy protections"

We're going with that one are we? Okay then …
vagos Avatar
vagos
59 minutes ago at 10:47 am

I believe a lot of malls & shopping centers charge tenants for a percentage profit, in addition to the rent. Thus if the App Store is an extension of the mall in a virtual sense, what Apple is doing is not out of bounds with in-app purchases. Someone correct me if I'm wrong here.
Don't compare it with malls. It's a computing platform and it should be free as windows and macos are. We don't need apple as the gatekeeper to download our software. We deserve lower prices for software. Apple makes enough money from selling the phones at a premium anyway.
brandnewshmoney Avatar
brandnewshmoney
50 minutes ago at 10:56 am

I absolutely do not want third party app stores or other payment options in apps. I don’t want to give my payment info to every app/store under the sun and risk potential data leaks where my credit card number gets stolen. I trust Apple to keep my payment info secure. That’s why I don’t buy much online. I limit my purchasing to Amazon (since if they were hacked everyone would be screwed) and websites that take Apple Pay or PayPal (which is a pain to use). I don’t give my credit card numbers out anywhere else.

If Apple could require apps to provide both Apple’s and 3rd party IAP I guess that would be the least bad of all options. I doubt Apple would be allowed to do that though - this would probably see this as an abuse of their market position. Allowing 3rd party IAP also introduced headaches for the consumer when trying to dispute charges or get refunds.

I’m mostly worried about apps that only support 3rd party IAP or are walled behind third party app stores. While it has been pointed many times out that I can just ignore those apps, what happens when there is one that I actually need (not just want)?

As far as allowing third party app stores, I could potentially see larger devs like say Google forcing users to install their App Store to get their apps (based off what they did with Windows Phone this doesn't seem that far off). Or what if some government like Russia forced all apps installed in their country to go through their App Store? Who knows what kind of surveillance could be injected this way. If third party stores could also offer ApplePay that would potentially be better than nothing.

As a consumer I already have options for what payment method actually backs Apple's IAP - whether that be a credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, etc.), PayPal via linked AppleID account, or cash via purchased gift cards. This isn't really about consumers, this is about devs that don't want to give Apple a cut of the payments. I highly doubt prices would be lower with 3rd party IAP - Apple already lowered their commission from 30% to 15% for most apps and I'm not aware of any that have lowered their prices to pass the savings onto the consumer. The App Store has already done a lot to lower software prices for consumers. Before the App Store most commercial software was $50 - $100 or more.

Physical stores already limit what payment methods consumers can use. Visa and MasterCard are accepted pretty much everywhere though Costco only accepts Visa. I've already been to places that won't accept my Discover card and American Express has an even lower acceptance rate than Discover. Some stores don’t even accept credit cards. There are even stores that will give you discounts for using their store loyalty/credit card. Should they be forced to accept all credit cards?

Allowing third party stores will benefit large devs the most since they will have the infrastructure to host them (think Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Epic) and then they can pocket 100% of their IAP themselves. This won't help small devs nearly as much - they would have to partner with other app stores to be hosted. I can even envision certain apps being signed to exclusive deals with certain stores (similar to how streaming services get their exclusive content). What happens if an app moves stores? Do I need to re-download it again to continue to get updates? Will I have to re-buy my IAP since that was tied to the original store?

Many like to try and draw a comparison between iOS and Mac OS/Windows but that really isn't really the same thing. iOS has always been closed while Mac OS and Windows have always been open (more or less). This is nothing like a formerly open system suddenly locking things down so apps can only be installed from an app store. If anything this is more like the model game consoles have.

If this starts being enforced on Apple these changes need to be applied to game consoles as well. Going to your local store to buy a physical copy doesn’t get around the “App Store” tax since Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo still control the physical distribution (disc or cartridge) channels as well. Game consoles have had this walled garden approach going all the way back but somehow this is an issue now because why? I’ve seen some people comparing buying used games akin to side loading apps but to me that seems to be a stretch since the console makers still had to approve the software and got money from the original sale.

Again this isn’t about consumers. This is about big devs being greedy and wanting a free ride off Apple’s infrastructure.
You literally already use 3rd party payment systems if you ever paid for uber, uber eats, amazon, airbnb, robinhood, banking or any of that stuff on the iPhone. Transaction security is not an Apple thing - its a government regulated industry. How can apple claim to be offering security on payments when all payment providers including apple are operating under the same financial security regulations?
