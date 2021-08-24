Hulu Now Supports HDR on Apple TV for Original Content

Hulu this week began implementing HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for some of its original television shows and movies, so Apple TV owners can now watch Hulu content in HDR.



HDR content offers a higher contrast range for more detail, and Hulu TV shows and movies that support HDR content will display an HDR badge on the details page if they are available to stream in HDR.



Hulu's HDR content is available on the fifth-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and later, as well as the Chromecast Ultra, Fire TV devices, Roku devices, and Vizio TVs. HDR support is not available on mobile devices at this time.

As noted by CNET, HDR support is limited to Hulu originals, which includes "Handmaid's Tale," "Little Fires Everywhere," "Nine Perfect Strangers," "Future Man," "Castle Rock," and more.

Hulu appears to be rolling out support for HDR, so not all ‌Apple TV‌ users may see it available immediately.