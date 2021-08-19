Apple Pay Promotion Offers Discount at Subway

Apple today sent out emails letting Apple Pay users know about its latest promotion, which offers $2 off any footlong sub from Subway when using ‌Apple Pay‌ and the Subway app to make the purchase.



To get the deal, customers will need to use the promo code APPLEPAY when checking out. The $2 discount is available through August 25, and it is applicable in participating U.S. restaurants only. It applies to footlong subs, but PRO and signature wraps are excluded.