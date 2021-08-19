Apple Pay Promotion Offers Discount at Subway

by

Apple today sent out emails letting Apple Pay users know about its latest promotion, which offers $2 off any footlong sub from Subway when using ‌Apple Pay‌ and the Subway app to make the purchase.

subway apple pay deal
To get the deal, customers will need to use the promo code APPLEPAY when checking out. The $2 discount is available through August 25, and it is applicable in participating U.S. restaurants only. It applies to footlong subs, but PRO and signature wraps are excluded.

Tag: Apple Pay promo

Top Rated Comments

cmaier Avatar
cmaier
46 minutes ago at 05:15 pm
In iOS 15, if you aim your camera at your Subway sandwich, can the camera app tell you what the meat really is?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
b656 Avatar
b656
27 minutes ago at 05:33 pm
[HEADING=2]Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Were Tested Again. No Tuna DNA Was Found[/HEADING]

https://www.foodandwine.com/news/subway-tuna-dna-test
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Braderunner Avatar
Braderunner
42 minutes ago at 05:18 pm
Subway!? Keep that crap! They would have to pay me…to eat Subway’s food flavored product.
NOBODY…should eat Subway. Ever.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
42 minutes ago at 05:19 pm
I didn't get an email. I feel so unloved.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Braderunner Avatar
Braderunner
34 minutes ago at 05:27 pm
If you‘re afraid of electric cars and vaccines…or clean air, water, and soil…but willing to eat Subway’s food flavored product…you need to educate yourself.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
