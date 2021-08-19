More sales have emerged today on numerous Apple products, including all-time low prices on the Apple TV, iPad Air, iPad mini 5, and Apple Pencil.

august 19 comboNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple TV

Low prices on the Apple TV start at $129.98 for the Apple TV HD bundled with the new Siri Remote on Amazon. This is a match of the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, and it first appeared online earlier in August.

apple tv 4k design triad
This version is the same fourth generation Apple TV HD device that was released in 2015, but now it's bundled with the revamped Siri Remote. The new accessory features a one-piece aluminum body, tactile clickpad with five-way navigtation, and rearranged buttons.

$19 OFF
Apple TV HD + New Siri Remote for $129.98

For newer models, the 32GB Apple TV 4K from 2021 is priced at $169.00 ($10 off) and the 64GB model is priced at $189.98 ($9 off), both on Amazon. Although the 64GB has seen a better deal, the price tag on the 32GB is the lowest price we've tracked to date.

iPad Air

You can get the entry level 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00 on Best Buy. This is an all-time low price on this model, and it is being matched at Amazon, but as of writing only Best Buy has stock in every color.

ipad air arrive feature
Additionally, Best Buy has every other model of the 2020 iPad Air on sale, which we've rounded up below. All prices on these iPad Air models represent all-time low prices across the board, and $99 in savings.

iPad mini 5

Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad mini 5 at a new record low price of $449.00, down from $549.00. All three colors of Space Gray, Silver, and Gold are available at this price.

ipad mini sale fanned pink

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $449.00

At $100 off, this is the best price we've ever seen on this model of the iPad mini 5, and it's one of the steepest discounts on the line in a year. The 64GB Wi-Fi model isn't seeing a discount at this time.

Apple Pencil 2

Best Buy also has the Apple Pencil 2 at its lowest-ever price, available for $99.00, down from $129.00. This beats Verizon's ongoing 2021 discount on the accessory by about $4, and is the current best price online.

apple pencil

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $99.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

