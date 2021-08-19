Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Sci-Fi Series 'Foundation' Ahead of September 24 Premiere

Apple TV+ today shared the official trailer for highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Foundation" ahead of its premiere on September 24.

play

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

Based on the best-selling novels by Isaac Asimov, Apple says "Foundation" is an epic saga chronicling a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

"Foundation" stars Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch.

The first episode of "Foundation" will be released on Apple TV+ on September 24, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. Series writer and showrunner David Goyer hopes to tell the story over the course of 80 episodes.

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month, with a free seven-day trial available, or a longer trial available with the purchase of select new Apple products.