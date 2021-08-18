Nomad this week is discounting a wide variety of products in its latest Outlet Sale, including AirPods cases, Apple Watch straps, and leather cases for the iPhone XS family. These sales have been applied automatically and don't require a coupon code.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirPods Active Rugged Case, you can get this accessory for $9.95, down from $34.95. Additionally, Nomad has its AirPods Rugged Case on sale for $14.95, down from $29.95 this week.

Next you'll find Nomad's Modern Strap and Active Strap for the Apple Watch, both priced at $29.95, down from $69.95. The Modern Strap is for 38mm and 40mm Apple Watch cases, and the Active Strap is for 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch cases.

The biggest savings in the new Nomad Outlet Sale can be found on older model iPhone cases, with up to 90 percent off these accessories. Prices start at $4.95 for the Rugged Folio and Rugged Tri-Folio, and rise to $19.95 for the Rugged Case. These accessories fit the iPhone XS Max and regular iPhone XS.



Be sure to visit Nomad's website to browse the full Outlet Sale, and check out our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.