Apple Now Selling Refurbished 24-Inch M1 iMacs in the United States

Apple this evening began offering refurbished versions of the 24-inch M1 iMac in its U.S. online store, one day after starting to sell refurbished ‌M1‌ iMacs in the UK.



Apple has over a dozen ‌M1‌ iMacs available at the current time, and this is the first time the ‌M1‌ iMacs have been available through the refurbished store in the U.S. since the machines launched in April.

The entry-level model with 8-core GPU, 7-core GPU, and 256GB SSD is available for $1,099, which is a $200 discount from the regular price of $1,299.

Apple also has higher-end refurbished models available for purchase, up to an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU option with a 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM, which is available for $1,779. At full price, the machine would cost $2,099.

There are multiple color options and configurations available at the current time, though stock will fluctuate going forward based on the machines that people are sending Apple for repairs and returns.

Apple's refurbished ‌M1‌ iMacs are sold with the same one-year warranty offered with a new ‌iMac‌, plus they come with all manuals and accessories. Apple uses a rigorous testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process to ensure refurbished devices are identical to new devices.