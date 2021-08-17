Apple Renews 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' for a Fifth Season, Migrates It to Apple TV+

Apple has renewed "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" for a fifth season, and with the renewal, the TV show will be migrating from Apple Music to Apple TV+. "Carpool Karaoke" could be watched through the ‌Apple Music‌ app or the Apple TV app, but it has not previously been a part of ‌Apple TV+‌ and limited to ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers.



Based on the "Carpool Karaoke" segment of the "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Apple's version of "Carpool Karaoke" has been available since 2017.

Filming on "Carpool Karaoke" has been on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, according to Deadline, but efforts are underway to begin production once again.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" brings various actors, athletes, and musicians together to chat and sing popular songs with one another. The fourth season of the show featured pairings like Maya Rudolph and Haim, Keegan-Michael Key and Rob Gronkowski, and the "Shark Tank" sharks.

There's no word yet on which celebrities will be featured in the fifth season of the show.