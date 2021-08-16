Satechi today kicked off its back to school sale, offering 20 percent off sitewide through August 22 at midnight. To get the deal, enter the promo code BK2SCHOOL20 during the checkout process on Satechi's website, and you'll get 20 percent off your order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although the code is available to use sitewide, Satechi has collected a few products in a back to school section. These include the Quatro Wireless Power Bank, Slim W3 Wired Backlit Keyboard, Aluminum USB Headphone Stand, and more.

