Satechi today kicked off its back to school sale, offering 20 percent off sitewide through August 22 at midnight. To get the deal, enter the promo code BK2SCHOOL20 during the checkout process on Satechi's website, and you'll get 20 percent off your order.
Although the code is available to use sitewide, Satechi has collected a few products in a back to school section. These include the Quatro Wireless Power Bank, Slim W3 Wired Backlit Keyboard, Aluminum USB Headphone Stand, and more.
Hubs and Adapters
- USB-C PD Audio Adapter - $20.00, down from $24.99
- Stand and Hub for Mac mini - $80.00, down from $99.99
- Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro - $80.00, down from $99.99
- USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter - $80.00, down from $99.99
Power and Charging
- USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch - $32.00, down from $39.99
- Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand - $48.00, down from $59.99
- Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station - $48.00, down from $59.99
- Quatro Wireless Power Bank - $80.00, down from $99.99
- Trio Wireless Charging Pad - $96.00, down from $119.99
Peripherals
- C1 USB-C Wired Mouse - $16.00, down from $19.99
- Slim W3 Wired Backlit Keyboard - $56.00, down from $69.99
Desk Accessories
- Aluminum Desktop Stand for iPad - $36.00, down from $44.99
- Aluminum USB Headphone Stand - $40.00, down from $49.99
