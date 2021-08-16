Apple to Launch Running Variation of Its 'Time to Walk' Fitness+ Audio Feature

Apple intends to bring new variations of its Time to Walk feature to Apple Fitness+ subscribers, with "Time to Run" and "Audio Meditations" set to debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 launch, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.



Launched in January, Time to Walk are audio stories from influential people that Apple Watch users can listen to with AirPods or other wireless headphones while walking.

Time to Walk episodes are automatically downloaded to the Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription, and users can start an episode directly from the Workout app. An equivalent Time to Push is available for wheelchair users.

In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Gurman suggests the new running and meditative variations on the theme will arrive in the fall when Apple launches the Apple Watch Series 7, which is expected to debut a minor redesign featuring a flatter display and updated screen technology, along with a faster processor.

When the audio stories arrive, Apple Fitness+ subscribers will presumably be able to open the Workout app on an Apple Watch, select "Time to Run," and choose from one of the audio stories to listen to during their run. Having said that, "Audio Meditations" sound less workout/fitness oriented, so it's not entirely clear where these will live.

Meanwhile, Apple has continued to improve the Fitness+ interface in successive beta versions of iOS 15, including the introduction of additional filters for some workout types, such as "Equipment" and "Body Focus" in the Strength category.

Apple Fitness+ is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.