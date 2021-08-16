Adobe MAX 2021 Free for Everyone, Registration Now Open

Each year, Adobe holds an event called Adobe MAX to highlight new Adobe software releases for design and advertising professionals. Adobe MAX is normally an in-person event, but as with the 2020 event, the 2021 Adobe MAX presentation will again be digital.



Adobe MAX 2021 is set to take place from Tuesday, October 26 to Thursday, October 28, and it will be a free event for all who want to attend. Registration for Adobe MAX is open as of today, and those interested in signing up can do so on the Adobe website.

The event will feature more than 400 sessions, keynotes, MAX Sneaks labs, and workshops, with talks from creative luminaries, product experts, speakers, and more.

Adobe plans to host collaborative art projects and community challenges, plus there will be learning sessions appropriate for all skill levels and virtual networking opportunities for creatives worldwide.