LG's New 32-Inch 4K OLED UltraFine Display for Mac Now Available to Order

by

LG's first-ever OLED monitor has officially come to market, with the company's new 32-inch UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor now available to order through B&H Photo Video. Pricing is set at $3,999 in the United States.

lg 32 inch ultrafine oled
Designed for creative professionals, LG says the monitor's 4K OLED panel provides exceptional color accuracy. However, the technology comes at a steep price compared to LG's standard UltraFine 4K monitor with LCD technology, which is available for $699.95 through Apple's online store in the United States.

Key tech specs of the monitor include HDR10, 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nits peak brightness, pixel dimming technology, a 1ms response time, and a 178º viewing angle. The monitor can be connected to a compatible Mac with a single USB-C cable, with 90W pass-through charging for any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.


Other connectivity on the rear of the monitor includes one HDMI port, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, three USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The monitor is currently out of stock on LG's website, but can be ordered from B&H Photo Video.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo Video. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: LG

Top Rated Comments

thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
44 minutes ago at 08:47 am
My god man

just get a CX or C1 48” and go on vacation multiple times
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
41 minutes ago at 08:50 am

My god man

just get a CX or C1 48” and go on vacation multiple times
My 2 month old LG CX 48 is beautiful. Love the display. Less than 1/2 the cost too!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe_ Avatar
Joe_
52 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Call me what Apple makes one.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
52 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Me crying into my breakfast cereal that they did not make a 5K version.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
48 minutes ago at 08:43 am
I love OLED, but only 250 nits of brightness? Guess this is meant for true professionals who need an extremely accurate display working in a dark room?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macalway Avatar
Macalway
36 minutes ago at 08:54 am

I love OLED, but only 250 nits of brightness? Guess this is meant for true professionals who need an extremely accurate display working in a dark room?
Dim for $$$

Makes no sense.

Or maybe LG is highlighting the shortcomings of OLED with this 'non-burnin-able' wonder.

They have finally solved burn-in! Keep it turned off!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple watch series 6 red sale

Deals: Get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $319 on B&H Photo ($80 Off)

Friday July 9, 2021 7:05 am PDT by
B&H Photo is offering a solid deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 to end the week. You can get the 40mm GPS Series 6 device in Product(RED) for $319.00 on B&H Photo, down from $399.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Only the Product(RED) color is being...
Read Full Article1 comments
airpods max colors

Deals: All Colors of Apple's AirPods Max Discounted to $519.99 ($30 Off)

Friday June 4, 2021 7:39 am PDT by
Amazon and B&H Photo today have every color of Apple's AirPods Max headphones priced at $519.99, down from $549.00. For many colors of the AirPods Max, this is the best price that we've ever tracked across all Apple retailers. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article82 comments
lg ultrafine oled

CES 2021: LG Unveils First OLED UltraFine Monitor and 39.7" UltraWide 5K2K Monitor

Monday January 11, 2021 7:57 am PST by
LG has today announced the UltraFine Display OLED Pro with HDR individual pixel dimming, a 31.5-inch display, and over 8 million pixels, as well a new 39.7-inch UltraWide 5K2K monitor. The newest addition to LG's popular series of high-end UltraFine monitors features an OLED display that covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space. The display...
Read Full Article105 comments
bh photo sale

Deals: B&H Photo 'Mega Deal Zone' Sale Includes Savings on Beats Flex and Other Accessories

Monday June 28, 2021 7:31 am PDT by
B&H Photo is hosting a new limited time sale this week, with notable discounts on Bluetooth headphones, photography equipment, charging accessories, and more. This sale will last through Wednesday, June 30 at 11:59 PM EDT. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article2 comments
deals august 4

Deals: Save on Hyper Charging Accessories, 2017 Apple TV 4K ($129.95), and More

Wednesday August 4, 2021 7:31 am PDT by
Today we've gathered a collection of notable sales across retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy, covering discounts for charging accessories, Apple TV 4K models, MacBook Pro, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Hyper on Amazon...
Read Full Article1 comments
macbook air deals

Deals: Get the M1 MacBook Air for Up to $150 Off, Starting at $899 for 256GB

Tuesday July 13, 2021 6:19 am PDT by
Amazon, B&H Photo, and Adorama today are discounting the M1 MacBook Air to match previous record low prices for both 256GB and 512GB storage options. To start, you can get the 256GB model for $899.00 today on Adorama, down from an original price of $999.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article6 comments
Beats Studio Buds feature 3

Deals: Get the New Beats Studio Buds for $129.99 ($20 Off)

Tuesday August 10, 2021 6:24 am PDT by
The Beats Studio Buds earphones are seeing a notable discount across several retailers this week. You can get the accessory for $129.99, down from $149.99. This price is available at Verizon, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps ...
Read Full Article10 comments
2019 imac home

Apple Responds to Call Center Worker Complaints About Plans to Monitor Them With Cameras at Home

Monday August 9, 2021 8:36 am PDT by
Workers used to support Apple's call centers around the world have complained about plans to install cameras to monitor them when working from home, NBC News reports. Employees of Teleperformance in Colombia, a major call center company used by Apple, have raised concerns about lengthy new contracts that allow them to be monitored by AI-powered cameras installed in their homes, voice...
Read Full Article305 comments
m1 mac mini vignette

Deals: Get Apple's 512GB M1 Mac Mini for Record Low of $799 on Amazon ($100 Off)

Monday August 2, 2021 7:55 am PDT by
A record low discount has returned to Apple's 512GB M1 Mac mini today on Amazon. You can get this model for $799.00, down from its original price of $899.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This sale matches the previous all-time low price on the 512GB M1 Mac ...
Read Full Article38 comments
discount m1 macbook pro bue

Deals: M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Deals Offer Up to $100 Off Apple's Latest Notebooks

Friday April 16, 2021 7:40 am PDT by
M1 MacBook Air and Pro deals remain solid as we enter the weekend, with multiple best-ever prices hitting both models of Apple's 2020 M1 MacBook lineup. Prices start at $949.00 for the 256GB MacBook Air and at $1,399.00 for the 256GB MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article22 comments