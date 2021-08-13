LG's New 32-Inch 4K OLED UltraFine Display for Mac Now Available to Order

LG's first-ever OLED monitor has officially come to market, with the company's new 32-inch UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor now available to order through B&H Photo Video. Pricing is set at $3,999 in the United States.



Designed for creative professionals, LG says the monitor's 4K OLED panel provides exceptional color accuracy. However, the technology comes at a steep price compared to LG's standard UltraFine 4K monitor with LCD technology, which is available for $699.95 through Apple's online store in the United States.

Key tech specs of the monitor include HDR10, 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nits peak brightness, pixel dimming technology, a 1ms response time, and a 178º viewing angle. The monitor can be connected to a compatible Mac with a single USB-C cable, with 90W pass-through charging for any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Other connectivity on the rear of the monitor includes one HDMI port, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, three USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The monitor is currently out of stock on LG's website, but can be ordered from B&H Photo Video.