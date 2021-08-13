EU Law That Could Force the iPhone to Switch to USB-C to Be Presented Next Month

by

Apple may be forced to remove the Lightning port from the iPhone in favor of USB-C, according to legislation that will be presented by the European Commission next month Reuters reports.

Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature
The legislation would establish a common charging port for all mobile phones and other relevant devices in all European Union countries.

The move is expected to primarily affect Apple, since many popular Android devices already feature USB-C ports.

A European Commission impact assessment study conducted in 2019 found that half of all charging cables sold with mobile phones had a USB micro-B connector, 29 percent had a USB-C connector, and 21 percent had a Lightning connector.

The executive branch of the European Union is currently drafting the legislation, according to sources speaking to Reuters, which is expected to be presented next month.

In 2018, the European Commission tried to reach a final resolution on the issue but it failed to come into law. At the time, Apple warned that forcing a common charging port on the industry would stifle innovation and create electronic waste as consumers were forced to switch to new cables.

The Commission's 2019 study suggested five options for a common charger, with various options that cover ports on devices and ports on power adapters.

Last year, the objective was reignited as the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of a common charger, citing less environmental waste and user convenience as the main benefits.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: USB-C, European Union, European Commission, Lightning, Europe

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros Finally Enter Mass Production

Monday August 9, 2021 1:30 am PDT by
Apple suppliers have begun mass production of the upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, intending to reach as many as 800,000 monthly shipments of the laptop by the end of November, according to new reporting from DigiTimes. Apple's upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been rumored for what feels like an eternity, but their launch is expected to be close. Multiple...
Read Full Article165 comments
prosser macbook air colors stacked

Kuo: Redesigned MacBook Air With Mini-LED Display and Several Color Options to Launch in Mid 2022

Tuesday August 10, 2021 7:56 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a mini-LED display and several color options around mid 2022, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. These details line up with previous rumors about the new MacBook Air from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and YouTube tech personality Jon Prosser. A colorful MacBook Air concept shared by Jon Prosser Kuo said ...
Read Full Article136 comments
flat mbp 14 inch feature yellow

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch

Wednesday August 11, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch. The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices. The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14...
Read Full Article
weather app icon ios 15

Everything New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta...
Read Full Article125 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

iPhone 13 Models Said to Launch in September With Larger Batteries, mmWave 5G in Additional Countries, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 7:34 am PDT by
Apple will likely unveil its next-generation iPhones next month, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices. TrendForce said its latest investigations indicate that some of the notable hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13 models will include a faster and more power efficient 5nm+ chip that will presumably be named the A15 Bionic, support...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Bloomberg: iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes for Videos, ProMotion Displays, Portrait Mode Video, Smaller Notch, and More

Tuesday August 10, 2021 4:23 am PDT by
The upcoming 2021 iPhones will feature a spate of new camera features tailored for professional users, including ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and design updates by the means of a smaller notch, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, Apple plans to include Portrait Mode video in this year's iPhone lineup, which will allow users to record...
Read Full Article145 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1. The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article103 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases New Public Betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today seeded new betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates ahead of their fall release. The latest public betas come two weeks after Apple released the previous public betas and are equivalent to the fifth developer betas released yesterday. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Public beta...
Read Full Article54 comments
OLED Macbook Pro Feature

Samsung Display Preparing OLED Orders for 2022 MacBook Pro Models

Tuesday August 10, 2021 3:21 am PDT by
Apple display supplier Samsung is in the early stages of preparing its production line for OLED displays that are expected to be used in future models of the MacBook Pro, according to new information shared today by The Elec. The report says that Samsung Display has begun early development of a new production process for OLED displays. This new production capacity will be used by Apple for...
Read Full Article82 comments
cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Read Full Article103 comments