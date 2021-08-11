BlueJeans Telehealth Adds Support for Syncing Apple Health App Data

BlueJeans Telehealth has today announced that it will integrate with Apple's Health app to give more contextual information to healthcare providers.



BlueJeans Telehealth is a HIPAA-ready virtual care system that provides a way for healthcare providers to meet with their patients via a video call, integrating with the workflows of clinical teams to replicate the experience of onsite encounters.

The BlueJeans Telehealth app will now allow patients to share specific categories of health data from Apple's Health app, including heart rate, ECGs, step count, mobility data, sleep, and falls, with their healthcare provider during telehealth appointments, via HealthKit.

Patients can specifically control which encrypted health data they wish to share while supplying healthcare providers with additional information to give more informed advice.

Health data can be selected within the pre-visit patient landing experience or through the televisit tile during the session. Once synced, the healthcare provider will be able to see, expand, and interact with the Apple Health app data, allowing them to observe trends and highlight data on-screen for the patient.