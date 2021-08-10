American Red Cross Offers 4-Month Apple Music Trial for Blood Donors

To alleviate a severe blood shortage, the American Red Cross has teamed up with Apple to offer a 4-month Apple Music trial to those who donate blood, platelets, or plasma during the month of August.



Blood donors will need to donate blood from August 1 to August 31 to get the free 4-month Apple Music special, which will be delivered by email. The trial is limited to new ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers who have not tried the service yet.

Those who donate before August 15 will also be entered to win a VIP journey to the Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee.



Appointments to donate blood can be made through the Red Cross website.

