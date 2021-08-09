Amazon today has a new all-time low price on the 32GB Apple TV HD that comes bundled with the new Siri Remote, priced at $129.98, down from $149.00. This beats Amazon's previous sale by about $15, and is the best price around online today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This version is the same fourth generation Apple TV HD device that was released in 2015, but now it's bundled with the revamped Siri Remote. The new accessory features a one-piece aluminum body, tactile clickpad with five-way navigtation, and rearranged buttons.

For the newer model, you can also save on the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K, priced at $169.00, down from $179.00. Likewise, the 64GB Apple TV 4K is on sale for $189.98, down from $199.00. Similar to the HD model, Amazon's prices on the Apple TV 4K devices represent the best prices you'll find online this week.

