Amazon today has a few models of the Apple Watch Series 6 at lowest-ever prices, mainly focused on 40mm GPS models. All sales in this article will be reflected at the checkout screen, after an automatic coupon is applied to your order.

You can get the 40mm GPS Blue Aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 with Deep Navy Sport Band for $329.99, down from $399.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price on this version of the Apple Watch Series 6.

The same price can be found on the 40mm GPS Silver Aluminum Apple Watch Series 6 with White Sport Band. Stock on this version is more limited, and Amazon is giving a late August shipping estimate. You can still lock in this record low price today ahead of that delivery estimate.

