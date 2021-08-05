Apple TV+ Shares First-Look at Comedy Series 'Mr. Corman' Ahead of August 6 Debut

Apple TV+ today released a "first look" featurette of "Mr. Corman," a dark comedy series created by, directed by, and starring Joseph Gordon Levitt.

"Mr. Corman" follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn't panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling with anxiety, loneliness, and self-confidence issues.

The three-minute featurette sees the cast and crew discuss the show, and includes behind-the-scenes footage offering viewers a sense of Gordon-Levitt's creative production process.

"Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die," said Apple, in a press release for the upcoming show.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode first season will debut on August 6, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.