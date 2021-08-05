Latest Apple Pay Promo Offers Back to School Discounts
Apple's today sent out emails highlighting its latest Apple Pay promo, which has a back to school focus. Discounts are available for stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Billabong, J. Crew, and more.
- Bed Bath & Beyond - 15 percent in My Funds rewards when you shop in the app to use toward a future purchase.
- Billabong - 30 percent off a single item with promo code APPLEPAY.
- J. Crew - An extra $25 off when spending $150 or more with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Lands' End - 45 percent off full-priced styles with promo code APPLEPAY.
- Quiksilver - 30 percent off any single item with promo code APPLEPAY.
The deals that are mentioned in the email will be available through August 11, 2021. Apple Pay is required when making a purchase to get the discounts.