Today we've gathered a collection of notable sales across retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy, covering discounts for charging accessories, Apple TV 4K models, MacBook Pro, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Hyper on Amazon

Starting with Hyper accessories, you can get 20 percent off a trio of the company's accessories on Amazon today. Get these savings by adding any of the products listed below to your Amazon cart and entering the code NWR3WRBJ at checkout.



Apple TV 4K on B&H Photo

Next, you'll find the previous generation 32GB Apple TV 4K for $129.95 on B&H Photo today, down from $179.00. Although this is the 2017 model and does not include the updated Siri Remote, it's a second-best price and a solid deal for someone looking to add an Apple TV 4K to their entertainment center.



This sale is about $40 cheaper than the current discount price of the new 32GB 2021 Apple TV 4K, which is at $169.00 on Amazon, down from $179.00. If you opt for the previous generation model, you can always buy the Siri Remote separately for $59.00 on Amazon, B&H Photo, and most other retailers.



Back to School at Best Buy

Students with a My Best Buy account can take advantage of additional savings on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro devices at Best Buy this week. Best Buy's Student Deals section has the full list of items on sale, also including coffee makers, Chromebooks, and noise canceling headphones.



MacBook Pro and MacBook Air savings reach up to $250 off select models, with in-store pickup available for most locations. For iPad Pros, students can save $50 on select models of the new tablet, and this offer will expire on August 8, 2021.

To sign up for the program, you'll need a free My Best Buy membership and be a college student actively enrolled in at least one course, or a parent/legal guardian of a student.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.