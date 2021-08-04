Apple TV+ Hosts Ted Lasso 'Fan Experience' With Games, Performers, and Free Merchandise

Apple is today hosting the first of three "Fan Experience" events to celebrate the second season of the hit Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" (via The Drum).



"The Believe Fan Experience" is a themed tailgate event centred around Ted Lasso. Fans of the show are invited to get their hands on official merchandise, take a ride on the double-decker "Believe Bus," play games such as soccer darts and participate in contests, watch freestyle soccer performers, and take photos with themed installations.

There will be free food, including Ted Lasso biscuits from the show, prizes, and a live DJ. The first 10,000 arrivals will receive a free "Believe" rally towel.

Arrive early tomorrow. ⏰ 📍 Starting at 4 PM on Christmas Tree Lane. Enjoy @TedLasso biscuits, live DJ music, soccer darts, games, and prizes. 🏟️ The first 10,000 fans at @BancStadium will receive a Ted Lasso “Believe” rally towel. pic.twitter.com/qs7J1BKneT — LAFC (@LAFC) August 4, 2021

The first event is being held today at the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, between 4PM and 6PM. The Believe Fan Experience will also be available in Santa Monica on August 7 and Downtown Los Angeles on August 8.