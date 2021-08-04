Apple Promoting Exclusive Deals for Apple Card Users in the Wallet App

Apple this week began highlighting exclusive offers that are available for Apple Card holders, with the offerings presented right in the Wallet app when accessing the ‌Apple Card‌.

As noted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is offering ‌Apple Card‌ users free access to Apple News+ and unlimited coffee with any order from Panera bread.


This feature is still in the process of rolling out, and tapping on the "Learn More" button leads to a broken link so the full terms of the ‌Apple News‌+ deal are unknown.

Apple has offered special promotions for ‌Apple Card‌ users before, usually in the form of extra cash back from select merchants or discounted prices on digital goods.

Extra cash back deals are also shown right in the ‌Apple Card‌ interface like the ‌Apple News‌+ offer, but this appears to be the first time that Apple has advertised one of its own services to ‌Apple Card‌ holders directly in the Wallet app.

It's not unusual for credit card companies to offer discounts and deals to their customers on various products, but Apple is in the unique position of having credit card customers and services to promote to its credit card users.

Top Rated Comments

hot-gril Avatar
hot-gril
37 minutes ago at 06:23 pm
Every single "Apple News+" article I've seen, I've just Googled the title and found the entire article for free on the publisher's own site.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JBinATL Avatar
JBinATL
13 minutes ago at 06:47 pm
Just got server not found errors after clicking on the “learn more” in the ad. More of that crack Apple QA on display
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
