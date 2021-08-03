Apple's Website Gains Redesigned Store Section and Dedicated 'Store' Tab

Following a short downtime, Apple has updated its Apple.com website to add a dedicated "Store" section which has a new look.



There's a new "Store" option in the top navigation bar on the website, which goes to a dedicated online store portal where customers can select categories that include Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

The main store page also features current deals and promotions, along with accessories and products that Apple is highlighting. Navigation is done through side scrolling.

Clicking into a product category like Mac presents all of the different options, along with access to comparisons and shopping specialists, accessories, and other information.



Choosing to "Buy" a product through the store interface goes to the standard purchase pages that can also be accessed through any of the standard Mac, ‌iPad‌, ‌iPhone‌, or Watch categories.

The Apple online store previously had a store tab, but it was removed in an earlier redesign. The return of the tab will make it easier for customers to get to the product they want to purchase without having to navigate through the various product pages for each device to find the "Buy" button.