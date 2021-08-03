Apple's Online Store Temporarily Down [Update: Back Up]

Apple's online Apple Store is down at the current time, and attempting to access it to make a purchase gives the standard "Be Right Back" message.



Given that it's a Tuesday night/afternoon in the United States and we're not expecting any new products this week, it's likely that this is a temporary maintenance outage that is not related to a new product release. The Apple Store app is also down at the current time.

We'll update this article when the online Apple Store is back up and functional, and we'll let MacRumors readers know if there are any notable changes.

Update: The online Apple Store is back up. Apple has re-added a "Store" tab to its main site, but that appears to be the only change, suggesting the outage was mostly a behind-the-scenes maintenance update.