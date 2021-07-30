Deals: Shop the Best Tech-Related Back To School Sales From Twelve South, Nimble, Nomad, and More

Back to school season is already upon us, and in order to prepare students for a return to school we're collecting all of the best back to school sales from popular Apple-related accessory companies. These include Nomad, Twelve South, Nimble, Brydge, and more, with plenty of discounts to make a dent in your shopping list, whether it be for a return to in-person school or remote learning.

Nomad

We've got a few exclusive sales lined up for our readers during back to school season, starting with 20 percent off sitewide on Nomad through Monday, August 2. You can shop across Nomad's website (sale items excluded) and use the code MR20 to save 20 percent.

Nomad has a wide array of popular Apple related accessories, including Base Station wireless chargers, titanium Apple Watch bands, leather iPhone 12 cases, AirPods cases, and more. You can also save on the company's charging cables and useful USB-A to Lightning Carbon Carabiner, perfect for backpacks.

Nimble

Our second exclusive can be found at Nimble, where you can get 25 percent off any order by using the code MACRUMORS25. This code will also last through the end of August.

At Nimble you can shop for a variety of portable chargers, wireless chargers, and other charging accessories. Nimble's portable chargers start at $18.72 (regular $24.45) for the 5,200 mAh CHAMP Lite Portable Charger, and rise to $37.47 (regular $49.95) for the 10,000 mAh model and $74.97 (regular $99.95) for the 20,000 mAh model.

For wireless chargers, you can get the MagSafe-compatible APOLLO Duo Wireless Pad for $59.97 (regular $79.95). And for cables, there's the 1m PowerKnit USB-C to Lightning for $18.72 (regular $24.95).

Twelve South

Twelve South is offering our readers a chance to take 12 percent off sitewide with the code MacRumors. This is another sale that will last for the entire month of August and end on August 31.

For back to school related items, Twelve South has a new landing page dedicated to products like the SuitCase for MacBook, BookBook Case for iPad, AirSnap, and Curve Riser for iMac. Of course, our exclusive code works sitewide at Twelve South, so you can browse anywhere on the company's website and take 12 percent off for the next month.

Brydge

Brydge's back to school sale has a large collection of the company's iPad keyboards at notable discounts, including those compatible with iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro. You'll also find USB-C accessories, a MacBook dock, and more.

Hyper

Hyper is discounting USB-C hubs and docks that are compatible with the MacBook Pro and will help anyone working on Apple's notebook this semester to expand their productivity. The 4-in-1 USB-C Hub has USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack for $39.99, down from $49.99.

The PRO 8-in-2 USB-C Hub has HDMI, MicroSD, SD, Mini DisplayPort, 2x USB-A, and 2x USB-C for $99.99, down from $119.99. Lastly is the 4K HDMI 3-in-1 USB-C Hub with HDMI, USB-A, and USB-C at $39.99, down from $49.99.

You'll also find a pair of multi-purpose sterilization solutions on Hyper's sale this week, including a UV-C LED Sterilizing Box ($199.99) and UV-C LED Sterilizing Wand ($79.99). These accessories aid in eliminating germs and bacteria from any number of products, including tech items.

Adorama

Adorama is hosting a wide variety of discounts on computers, keyboards, mice, printers, headphones, and more, all perfect for those returning to remote learning this fall.

ZAGG/Mophie

ZAGG is still offering an ongoing deal that lets you take 30 percent off your entire cart when you purchase two or more products on ZAGG's website. This includes all ZAGG brands, like InvisibleShield, Mophie, gear4, and Halo.

Mophie's portable chargers are perfect backpack accessories, for anyone going back to school or if you still have a few trips planned before the summer ends. The only exclusions for the sale are already-discounted items.

Belkin

If you're on the hunt for surge protectors, bedside Qi charging mats, Lightning cables, headphones, and other college dorm essentials, Belkin's sale is a good place to start. You'll find plenty of new accessories on sale, as well as some certified refurbished products at steeper discounts.

Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Staples

Of course, some of the all-around best school supply savings can be found at Office Depot and OfficeMax, which are both hosting a four day flash sale in anticipation of kids around the country going back to school soon. You can save up to 40 percent on backpacks, up to 70 percent on crayons, and up to 65 percent on Office Depot branded school essential storage items.

Staples has many competing prices on these school supply essentials. One inch three ring binders start as low as $1.88, while art supplies like a box of twelve colored pencils starts at $0.97.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill's Summer Clearance Sale has notable discounts across a collection of iPad Pro and iPhone cases. For iPhone, prices start at $39.45 for the Bella Fino iPhone 12 mini Wallet Case (originally $69.95).

iPad Pro cases start at $58.85 for the Seconds Oxford Leather iPad Pro 11-inch Case (originally $129.95). You can also get the Seconds Oxford Leather iPad Pro 12.9-inch Case at $79.90 (originally $159.95).

Speck

At Speck you can take 30 percent off sitewide through July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST, during the company's friends and family event. Speck has a large collection of cases compatible with Apple products like iPhone 12, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, AirPods, and much more.

Other Sales

  • Best Buy - Shop tech for fitness, studying, productivity, and more.
  • eBay - Save up to 50 percent on back to school products, including certified refurbished items.
  • JBL - Get up to 40 percent off headphones, earbuds, and more.
  • Moment - Save on gimbals, backpacks, tripods, and more.
  • Newegg - Save up to 40 percent on gaming monitors and PCs.
  • OWC - Save on USB-C docks, storage, power accessories, and more.
  • SENA Cases - Get up to 25 percent off select iPhone cases with code LEGACY.
  • Target - Save on back to school tech and other essentials like kids' headphones, tablets, and calculators.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

