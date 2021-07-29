GarageBand for iPhone and iPad Gaining All-New Sound Packs From Top Artists Like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga

Apple today announced that its GarageBand app for iPhone and iPad is being updated with all-new Sound Packs from some of today's top artists and producers, including Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.



The music creation app is also gaining seven new Producer Packs with beats, loops, and instruments created by top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.

The new Remix Sessions and Producer Packs will be available today with the release of version 2.3.11 of the GarageBand app for iOS and iPadOS. The latest update may take some time to propagate to all users on the App Store.

More details to follow…