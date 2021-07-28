Google Maps Gains Home Screen Widgets on iPhone

by

Google today updated its Google Maps app for the iPhone to add support for widgets that can be added both to the Today View and the Home Screen.

google maps ios widgets
There are two separate widget options. The first allows users to check traffic conditions, store opening times, restaurant reviews, and more for a given location, while the second is designed to let users find places that are nearby like restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores.

The widget can be used to get quick access to home directions as well, and it has a search interface available for inputting directions right from the ‌Home Screen‌.

The Google Maps widget can be accessed using the "+" button either in the Today View or on the ‌Home Screen‌ after downloading the latest version of the app. [Direct Link]

