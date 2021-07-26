Kanye West's 'Donda' Album Debut Breaks Apple Music Livestream Record

Apple Music last week teamed up with Kanye West for a global livestream of the premiere of West's latest album, "Donda."



The exclusive livestream saw 3.3 million viewers tune in, which TMZ says is a new ‌Apple Music‌ record. This is apparently a record that "no artist has ever come near."

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ye's album event this past week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record ... with 3.3 million viewers who tuned in on their screens.

The prior record was 1.8 million viewers for a Verzuz battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy that was livestreamed last year.

Apple streamed the album's debut from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the event was highlighted in a Beats Studio Buds ad that aired during the NBA finals.

Kanye West's "Donda" album has not yet been released, but it is expected to come out on August 6. The livestream of the album's debut is expected to be available on ‌Apple Music‌ after the album drops.