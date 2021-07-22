Multiple Major Websites Down Amid Akamai Outage

An Akamai outage is affecting multiple major websites, many of which are down or experiencing issues at the current time.



Affected websites include Amazon.com, HBO Max, UPS, Steam, PlayStation Network, LastPass, The Home Depot, Costco, American Express, and tons more. Some of these outages are regional, so not all users will see all affected sites impacted.

According to Apple's System Status page, iCloud Backup, ‌iCloud‌ Mail, ‌iCloud‌ Storage Upgrades, and Photos are experiencing issues that could be related to the outage.

Akamai says that it is actively investigating the issue and is aware of a problem with the Edge DNS service. It is not clear when the issue will be resolved.

Today's outage mirrors a Fastly outage that occured in June, bringing websites like Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Hulu, and more down.