Apple Releases iPadOS 14.7 With Apple Card Merging Option, Fix for 3.5mm Headphone Jack to USB-C Adapter Bug

by

Apple today released iPadOS 14.7, marking the seventh major update to the iPadOS operating system that came out in September 2020. Apple already released iOS 14.7 on July 19, but for some reason, delayed the iPadOS 14.7 debut until today.

The iPadOS 14.7 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Most iPad models are receiving iPadOS 14.7 with a build number of 18G69, but the iPad Air 4 and the ‌iPad Air‌ 8 are receiving updates with a build number of 18G70, suggesting iPadOS 14.7 release was held back to fix a bug affecting these devices.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, iPadOS 14.7 introduces an option for two Apple Card members in the same family to combine their cards, plus it adds new Podcasts options and fixes a bug that could cause audio to skip when using USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapters. Apple's full release notes are below:

iPadOS 14.7 includes the following improvements and bug fixes for your ‌iPad‌:
- ‌Apple Card‌ family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing ‌Apple Card‌ user
- Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod
- Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows
- Share Playlist menu option missing in Apple Music
- Dolby Atmos and ‌Apple Music‌ lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop
- Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages
- Audio may skip when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with ‌iPad‌

iPadOS 14.7 may be the last update to the iPadOS 14 operating system as Apple transitions to working on iOS and iPadOS 15, which were introduced this fall. iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌ will be released this fall.

39 minutes ago at 10:37 am

OMG THEY FINALLY FIXED THE HEADPHONE JACK ADAPTER BUG!!! ???

It took them two releases to fix it. ?
See: https://discussions.apple.com/thread/252730493 for those interested in the bug that was squashed.
24 minutes ago at 10:51 am

See: https://discussions.apple.com/thread/252730493 for those interested in the bug that was squashed.
Ah, yes. Few were we at first… And then our numbers grew! ?

I should probably turn off notifs for that thread already. ?
54 minutes ago at 10:21 am
OMG THEY FINALLY FIXED THE HEADPHONE JACK ADAPTER BUG!!! ???

It took them two releases to fix it. ?
51 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Hopefully, iOS 14.7.1 is coming soon that restores Apple Watch unlock and a patch for iMessage Pegasus exploit.
45 minutes ago at 10:31 am
Test out a bit for me early adopters.
