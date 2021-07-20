Adobe Updates Premiere Pro to Run Natively on M1 Macs

Adobe today announced it has updated its popular video editing app Premiere Pro with native support for Macs powered by the M1 chip, including the base 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac, and Mac mini.



Creative Cloud apps like Premiere Pro run over 80% faster on an M1 Mac compared to an identically configured Intel-based Mac on average, according to Adobe.

Adobe plans to extend native support for Apple silicon to its After Effects app with a public beta later this year, after updating its Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic apps to run natively on M1 Macs early last month.

Premiere Pro has also received a new Speech to Text feature, offering an integrated and automated workflow for creating transcriptions and captions.

Adobe detailed more new Premiere Pro and After Effects features in a blog post.