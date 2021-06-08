Adobe Updates Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic to Run Natively on M1 Macs

by

Adobe today announced the release of major updates across its Creative Cloud software suite. Most notably, its Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic apps now run natively on Macs with the M1 chip, resulting in faster performance.

adobe m1 chip
Creative Cloud apps are on average over 80% faster on an M1 Mac compared to an identically configured Intel-based Mac, according to Adobe.

Additional notable new features and workflow improvements in today's releases, per Adobe:

  • Lightroom Ecosystem: New Premium Presets, collaborative editing capabilities, Super Resolution in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic (previously available in Adobe Camera Raw), and custom crop aspect ratios in Lightroom
  • Powerful new retouching features in Photoshop Express, including skin smoothing, content aware healing, face aware liquify and caricature
  • Custom brushes in Photoshop on iPad
  • Rotate View in Illustrator on desktop
  • New styling tools in Adobe XD: Inner Shadow, Outline Stroke, and Angular Gradient

Premiere Pro with native support for the M1 chip remains in beta, with a public release coming soon, according to Adobe.

Tags: Adobe, M1 Guide

Top Rated Comments

mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
1 hour ago at 06:49 am

Creative Cloud apps are on average over 80% faster ('https://www.pfeifferreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Creative_Cloud_on_Apple_Silicon_Benchmark_Report.pdf') on an M1 Mac compared to an identically configured Intel-based Mac, according to Adobe
RIP Intel.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MauiPa Avatar
MauiPa
47 minutes ago at 07:14 am

My testing of an After Effects (running through Rosetta of course) render on an M1 mini compared to iMac Retina 5k 27-inch Late 2015 does not show 80% improvement. More like 2%.

Admittedly I'm not a professional tester, but it was a real world test - no plugins.
Seriously? You think that is equivalent? You even stated Rosetta. so a low power M1 processor beats a full on desktop CPU while running an emulator, and you are not impressed? the article specifically said that "NATIVE", which are faster than emulated, BTW is 80% faster. so there you go
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
otternonsense Avatar
otternonsense
1 hour ago at 06:59 am
There is no reason these apps can't be running just the same on M1 iPads –other than Apple's arbitrary reasons to drive a wedge between the two platforms.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thunng8 Avatar
thunng8
57 minutes ago at 07:04 am

My testing of an After Effects (running through Rosetta of course) render on an M1 mini compared to iMac Retina 5k 27-inch Late 2015 does not show 80% improvement. More like 2%.

Admittedly I'm not a professional tester, but it was a real world test - no plugins.
Obviously the 80% figure is an average of Adobe apps running natively. See full report for details - after effects was not tested.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ArPe Avatar
ArPe
1 hour ago at 06:44 am
Can Express transform me into Kim Kardashian with one click please tired of looking like a brainless CrossFit redneck with eyes very close together.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MiG007 Avatar
MiG007
1 hour ago at 06:53 am
According to Adobe (Adobe M1 status ('https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2020/12/21/now-in-beta-premiere-pro-premiere-rush-audition-for-apple-m1-systems.html#gs.2ttjax')) a release version of Premiere Pro is supposed to be available first half of 2021 -- within 22 days?

And they will begin work on a native version of After Effects this year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
