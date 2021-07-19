Apple Releases watchOS 7.6, Bringing ECG and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications to 30 New Regions

Apple today released watchOS 7.6, the sixth major update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September 2020. watchOS 7.6 comes two months after the release of watchOS 7.5.



‌‌The watchOS 7.6 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the ‌iPhone‌ by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes, the watchOS 7.6 update brings support for the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications to 30 additional regions.

No other new features were discovered during the beta testing process, and it's likely that watchOS 7.6 will be one of the final updates to the ‌watchOS 7‌ operating system as Apple works to transition to watchOS 8.